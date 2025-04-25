JB Bahio breaks out in NLEX's win vs TNT

NLEX Road Warriors' JB Bahio (18) drives past the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines – Young gun JB Bahio sparked the NLEX Road Warriors’ second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the expense of the grand slam seeking TNT Tropang 5G, 91-74, on Wednesday, April 23, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With NLEX facing the All Filipino Conference-debuting Tropang 5G, NLEX saw a balanced attack the team.

Aside from Bahio, Robert Bolick, Xyrus Torres, Javee Mocon and Enoch Valdez scored in double digits.

The former San Beda Red Lion, who played just five games last conference, showcased his potential with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, the youngster said he just made the most out of the minutes he was given.

“Hindi ko lang sinasayang yun opportunity na binibigay ni Coach Jong [Uichico.] Binibigay ko yun 100% ko every game,” he told reporters after the game.

“Malaki yung adjustment sa akin kasi coming from NCAA and MPBL, iba yun PBA e. Nag doble trabaho ako sa weight room and extra work,” said Bahio.

For his part, Uichico underscored the importance of having the balanced attack from the veterans and young players.

“The young players give energy. Even when the veterans are out, they give another dimension to our game. It also challenges the veterans to play as hard as the young ones and vice versa also,” Uichico said.

Dominating the back-to-back champions is a statement victory, but in no means the veteran coach is contented with where his team is at.

He cited how NLEX had the benefit of playing against TNT in their first game back from last conference’s finals series.

“May kasabihan nga yun hangover sa championship. May ganun talaga… Swerte nga rin kami na sila ang first game namin, medyo nangangapa pa sila,” he said.

“Coming off the first game Rain or Shine and then first game ng TNT, that is also a factor na ganun yun laro nila. Pero ganito din laro namin, it work both ways. I’m happy with how we are playing. Consistency is the key and keep on improving because after this one, hindi na first game ang mga kalaban natin.”

Bahio’s ascension in the PBA will be essential if the Road Warriors wish to continue their streaking start in the conference. The Road Warriors’ next assignment will be the Blackwater Bossing on May 2, 5:00 PM, at the Ynares Center, Montalban. — Ravi Tan, intern