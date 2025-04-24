USTâ€™s Banagua patterns play after â€˜idolâ€™ Nina Ytang

^

UST’s Banagua patterns play after ‘idol’ Nina Ytang

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 6:56pm
UST's Em Banagua (20) celebrates after the Tigresses' win over the UP Fighting Maroons Wednesday at the MOA Arena.
MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas middle blocker Em Banagua is using her “idol” Nina Ytang as a benchmark for her volleyball career. 

Banagua had a game to remember on Wednesday as she faced off against Ytang and the rest of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. 

She finished with 12 points, eight of which came from block points — a career-high.

After the game, the 21-year-old bared that she has been looking up on the back-to-back second middle blocker awardee since her rookie year.

“First time kong makalaban si Ate Nina kasi last year, hindi ko siya nakalaban. Tapos nung first round ba yun, hindi din ko nakalaban. Parang inspired ako because she's one of the best middle blockers,” she told reporters after UST’s 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 win over UP. 

“Tapos nalala ko na nung first year po ako, palagi kong sinasabi na ‘Ate, Ate, pabasbas po.’ Parang ganun po,” she added. 

Banagua said that she wants to pattern her career on Ytang’s, who has been one of the best middle blockers the past two seasons. 

“Syempre, I still look up to kay ate. Lalo na nakita ko sa stats niya. Grabe din yung performance ni ate,” she said. 

“Parang gawin ko siya standard din as a middle blocker. Kailangan ko, hindi naman kailangan, like follow her path. Yung lang.” 

Ytang led UP with 16 points in the losing effort, with 13 coming from attcks and three coming from blocks.

The Tigresses’ win booted the Fighting Maroons out of the semifinal contention. The win also put UST in prime position to take the coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four. 

Banagua added that she wants to make her career-high eight blocks a standard moving forward. 

But she acknowledged that she needs to do more to attain that status. 

“Firstly, parang in the future feel ko parang yung eight blocks ko parang gawin ko na siyang standard. But I wouldn't say na standard because siyempre may mga factors parang magawa ko yun,” she said.

“So everyday sa training kailangan ko i-focus yung mga details sa blocks.” 

Banagua will play a huge role for the Tigresses in their quest for the last twice-to-beat semis advantage when they face National University in their season-ending matchup on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

