^

Sports

‘Sobrang unstoppable’: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nitura’s offensive prowess

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 3:35pm
â€˜Sobrang unstoppableâ€™: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nituraâ€™s offensive prowess
Adamson's Shai Nitura (1)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Death, taxes, and a Shai Nitura offensive eruption. 

The explosive run of Adamson Lady Falcon rookie Nitura in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament continues, despite their loss against the La Salle Lady Spikers Wednesday. 

The also-ran Adamson led two sets to one, but ultimately crumbled in five sets against La Salle, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 4-15. 

In that game, Nitura scored 35 points on 33 attacks, a block and a service ace — her fourth straight game scoring 30 or more points, and sixth total thus far with one more elimination game remaining. 

The 20-year-old rookie phenom has scored 349 points thus far, already way higher than the previous scoring record set by former Ateneo Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez with 312 points.

After Wednesday’s game, La Salle’s Angel Canino praised Nitura, calling her an adjective that is being used and used more to describe the young volleyball player — unstoppable.

“Wala. Sobrang galing ng batang yun, wala akong masabi. Sobrang unstoppable,” she told reporters.

Canino bared that stopping Nitura was part of their preparation, but still, she scored more than 30 points. 

“Kasama aman sa preparation namin kung paano i-stop si Nitura. Kasi siyempre knowing Adamson, yung main killer talaga nila si Nitura. So buti nagana nung fourth set saka ng fifth set yung blockings namin sa Adamson,” she added. 

This was echoed by La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, who stressed that their team really wanted to get the win. 

“Yung paalala namin sa mga bata nung fifth set, kung sino ang may gusto nito, yun yun. Ginusto ng mga bata, gumalaw sila, umiral yung kagustuhan manalo kaya yun, medyo napigilan si Nitura kasi nabasa naman na nila kung ano ang ginagawa,” he said. 

After scoring 29 points through the first three sets, Nitura was limited to just six points in the fourth and fifth sets. 

Nitura broke record after record this season, including the most points by a rookie and most points by a player in a single game with 38. She also etched her name in the history books with the most 30-point games in a single season. 

“And talagang wala akong masabi kay Nitura, all-around player siya, grabe yung IQ niya sa volleyball and sa pagkakakilala ko, very humble nung batang yun,” Canino said. 

Adamson will cap off its season on Sunday against University of the Philippines at the Big Dome.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

Cancelation looms for PBA 2025 All-Star Weekend

6 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the annual All-Star Weekend will most likely be cancelled. 
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek hardened by going 'through the worst' after doping ban

Swiatek hardened by going 'through the worst' after doping ban

7 hours ago
Iga Swiatek admits the strict doping protocols can be stressful for players but feels like she has "been through the...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilas tame Growling Tigresses to become first ever WMPBL champs

Aguilas tame Growling Tigresses to become first ever WMPBL champs

7 hours ago
Pilipinas Aguilas etched their name into the history books after overpowering a gritty University of Santo Tomas squad, 54-45,...
Sports
fbtw
Prayers for Jonathan

Prayers for Jonathan

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Jonathan Peñalosa, who failed in a bid to wrest the WBA flyweight crown from Korea’s Yong Kang Kim in 1992, is...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret ends VCT Pacific Stage 1 with first win of 2025

Team Secret ends VCT Pacific Stage 1 with first win of 2025

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret ended its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 1 campaign on a high note...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green erupts for 38 points as Rockets equalize vs Warriors

Green erupts for 38 points as Rockets equalize vs Warriors

3 hours ago
Jalen Green scored 38 points and the host Houston beat Golden State, 109-94, to level their Western Conference series at...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum-less Celtics win to join Cavs with 2-0 NBA playoff edge

Tatum-less Celtics win to join Cavs with 2-0 NBA playoff edge

6 hours ago
Bloodied and bruised, the defending champion Boston Celtics outlasted Orlando to seize command of their NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest

Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest

7 hours ago
A determined lineup of rising tennis stars is out to challenge La Carlota City sensation Kathryn Bugna as the Aklan National...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

Swiatek glad for high expectations ahead of Madrid title defense

7 hours ago
Iga Swiatek says she has grown accustomed to the high pressure of expectations she shoulders each clay-court season, and that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with