â€˜Sobrang unstoppableâ€™: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nituraâ€™s offensive prowess

‘Sobrang unstoppable’: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nitura’s offensive prowess

MANILA, Philippines — Death, taxes, and a Shai Nitura offensive eruption.

The explosive run of Adamson Lady Falcon rookie Nitura in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament continues, despite their loss against the La Salle Lady Spikers Wednesday.

The also-ran Adamson led two sets to one, but ultimately crumbled in five sets against La Salle, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 4-15.

In that game, Nitura scored 35 points on 33 attacks, a block and a service ace — her fourth straight game scoring 30 or more points, and sixth total thus far with one more elimination game remaining.

The 20-year-old rookie phenom has scored 349 points thus far, already way higher than the previous scoring record set by former Ateneo Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez with 312 points.

After Wednesday’s game, La Salle’s Angel Canino praised Nitura, calling her an adjective that is being used and used more to describe the young volleyball player — unstoppable.

“Wala. Sobrang galing ng batang yun, wala akong masabi. Sobrang unstoppable,” she told reporters.

Canino bared that stopping Nitura was part of their preparation, but still, she scored more than 30 points.

“Kasama aman sa preparation namin kung paano i-stop si Nitura. Kasi siyempre knowing Adamson, yung main killer talaga nila si Nitura. So buti nagana nung fourth set saka ng fifth set yung blockings namin sa Adamson,” she added.

This was echoed by La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, who stressed that their team really wanted to get the win.

“Yung paalala namin sa mga bata nung fifth set, kung sino ang may gusto nito, yun yun. Ginusto ng mga bata, gumalaw sila, umiral yung kagustuhan manalo kaya yun, medyo napigilan si Nitura kasi nabasa naman na nila kung ano ang ginagawa,” he said.

After scoring 29 points through the first three sets, Nitura was limited to just six points in the fourth and fifth sets.

Nitura broke record after record this season, including the most points by a rookie and most points by a player in a single game with 38. She also etched her name in the history books with the most 30-point games in a single season.

“And talagang wala akong masabi kay Nitura, all-around player siya, grabe yung IQ niya sa volleyball and sa pagkakakilala ko, very humble nung batang yun,” Canino said.

Adamson will cap off its season on Sunday against University of the Philippines at the Big Dome.