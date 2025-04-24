^

Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest

April 24, 2025 | 9:49am
Bugna the player to beat in PPS Aklan netfest
MANILA, Philippines — A determined lineup of rising tennis stars is out to challenge La Carlota City sensation Kathryn Bugna as the Aklan National Junior Tennis Championships unfolds Saturday, April 26, at the Kalibo courts.

Bugna, representing Batang Onay Tennis Club from Brgy. RSB, has been on a scorching streak. After clinching twin titles in the 14- and 16-and-under divisions in the MACS’ Crankit tournament in Pasig, she swept all the way to the 18-and-U crown in Iloilo — securing a rare three-title feat that makes her the one to beat this week.

The PPS-PEPP Group 2 tournament, part of the Palawan Pawnshop National Junior Tennis Circuit and supported by president/CEO Bobby Castro, promises intense battles across all categories.

Bugna’s campaign in the 18-and-U division opens with a high-stakes showdown against top seed Alexandra Onte, who is eager for redemption. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Laurine Tana seeks a deep run, starting off against Julia Equina, with hopes of a final duel against Bugna.

The tournament also features Legends competitions for age brackets 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s, plus classified women’s and doubles events. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In the 16-and-U category, top seed Andrea Malbas stands in Bugna’s path, while Besper Zapatos and Rufyne Ansino round out a competitive field. Bugna enters as the No. 2 seed.

The 14-and-U division adds another layer of drama. Bugna, though ranked second, is the defending champion and will be challenged by the likes of top seed Shaner Gabaldon, Ansino and Zapatos, ensuring tightly contested matches.

On the boys' side, Ariel Cabaral leads the charge in the 18-and-U bracket, joined by Rizzjun Labindao, Ian Ituriaga, Anthony Zapatos, Andrei dela Cruz, Fredrick Perlas, Marku Zapatos and Rafael Martin.

Bjorn Castigador, fresh off recent victories, also looks to secure a double — headlining both the 16-and-U and 14-and-U divisions. He faces stiff competition from Pete Niere, Francisco De Juan III and Don Olavides, who are also expected to shine in the 12-and-U field alongside Joshua Ausan, Peter Mobo, Kenrick Busquit, Andre Mejia and Joaquin Nacar.

In the younger age groups, Grace Madjos and Brice Chavez lead the 10-and-U unisex division, while Gabaldon and Donarose Olavides banner the girls’ 12-and-U bracket.

