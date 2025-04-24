Espedido, Sarines keep hot romp

MANILA, Philippines — Mavis Espedido and Lisa Sarines continued their stellar run by sweeping the second leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite yesterday.

Espedido edged Venus delos Santos by one stroke in a tense finale to the girls’ 7-10 division, carding a final-round 77 for a 153 total.

Delos Santos, who finished with a 75 and 154 total, nearly forced a playoff with a birdie on the 18th. Winter Serapio and Penelope Sy followed in third and fourth place, posting 85 and 88 for 173 and 178, respectively.

Espedido, who dominated the first leg at Eagle Ridge by 14 shots, highlighted her round with five birdies, including chip-ins and a mix of long and short putts.

Her back-to-back wins solidified her lead in the race for a Luzon team slot in the North vs. South Finals, where the top finishers from the region will face their VisMin counterparts.

“I stayed focused to shoot a good score and come out on top again,” said Espedido, who now sets her sights on a three-peat at Splendido Taal next week.

In the girls’ 11-14 category, Lisa Sarines pulled away from her twin sister Mona after a frontside 37 and a string of pars on the back nine to shoot a 73, spiked by a pitch-in birdie on No. 9, and win by three strokes with a 150 total.