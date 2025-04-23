^

Sports

Aguilar stands tall as Gin Kings clobber Dyip

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 10:13pm
Aguilar stands tall as Gin Kings clobber Dyip
Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyup during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Japeth Aguilar exploded for 30 points to tow the Barangay Ginebra over the Terrafirma Dyip, 101-80, in their PBA Philippine Cup debut Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aguilar turned back the hands of time and scored 30 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Gin Kings.

It was an easy win for Ginebra, which led by as much as 19 points, 36-17, in the first half.

After seeing themselves in a 22 point hole, 62-40, in the third quarter, the Dyip sliced the deficit to just 13 late after a Keith Zaldivar triple, 59-72, late in the frame.

But a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by RJ Abarrientos pushed Ginebra’s lead to 16, 75-59, heading into the fourth frame.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Gin Kings regained a 22-point advantage after a three-point play by Mav Ahanmisi, followed by an Abarrientos 3-pointer, gave them an 81-59 advantage.

A late run by the Dyip nipped the lead to 15, 75-90, but that was the nearest they got to.

Abarrientos added 14 points for the Gin Kings, who lost the Commissioner’s Cup title to the TNT Tropang 5G just a few weeks ago.

Scottie Thompson filled the statsheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Holt had 10 points.

CJ Catapusan produced 14 points for Terrafirma while Mark Nonoy backstopped with 13. Louie Sangalang and Aldrech Ramos chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Gin Kings will try to make it two in a row as they face the San Miguel Beermen on Friday at the same venue. The 1-3 Terrafirma, on the other hand, will return to action next month.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers level NBA playoff series vs Timberwolves

Lakers level NBA playoff series vs Timberwolves

8 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 31 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 94-85, to...
Sports
fbtw
UST, La Salle stay in hunt for No. 3 semis slot

UST, La Salle stay in hunt for No. 3 semis slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas remained on course to finish the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament as the third seed...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

9 hours ago
The Philippine water polo junior teams share a piece in history, with the boys' under-21 team claiming a bronze medal...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers repel Bucks in Lillard's return; Thunder repeat over Grizzlies

Pacers repel Bucks in Lillard's return; Thunder repeat over Grizzlies

11 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers withstood another big performance from Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the return of Damian Lillard,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

22 hours ago
Alex Eala arranged another showdown with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek as the Filipina ace dispatched Bulgarian top player Victoriya...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with