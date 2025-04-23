Aguilar stands tall as Gin Kings clobber Dyip

Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyup during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Japeth Aguilar exploded for 30 points to tow the Barangay Ginebra over the Terrafirma Dyip, 101-80, in their PBA Philippine Cup debut Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aguilar turned back the hands of time and scored 30 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Gin Kings.

It was an easy win for Ginebra, which led by as much as 19 points, 36-17, in the first half.

After seeing themselves in a 22 point hole, 62-40, in the third quarter, the Dyip sliced the deficit to just 13 late after a Keith Zaldivar triple, 59-72, late in the frame.

But a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by RJ Abarrientos pushed Ginebra’s lead to 16, 75-59, heading into the fourth frame.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Gin Kings regained a 22-point advantage after a three-point play by Mav Ahanmisi, followed by an Abarrientos 3-pointer, gave them an 81-59 advantage.

A late run by the Dyip nipped the lead to 15, 75-90, but that was the nearest they got to.

Abarrientos added 14 points for the Gin Kings, who lost the Commissioner’s Cup title to the TNT Tropang 5G just a few weeks ago.

Scottie Thompson filled the statsheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Holt had 10 points.

CJ Catapusan produced 14 points for Terrafirma while Mark Nonoy backstopped with 13. Louie Sangalang and Aldrech Ramos chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Gin Kings will try to make it two in a row as they face the San Miguel Beermen on Friday at the same venue. The 1-3 Terrafirma, on the other hand, will return to action next month.