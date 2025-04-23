^

Road Warriors spoil Tropang 5G's Philippine Cup debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 8:20pm
Road Warriors spoil Tropang 5G's Philippine Cup debut
NLEX's JB Bahio (
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Grand Slam path of the TNT Tropang 5G is off to a rocky start.

The NLEX Road Warriors blasted TNT in the latter’s PBA Philippine Cup debut, 91-74, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

TNT, which won the PBA Governors’ and Commissioner’s Cup championships this season, was outgunned and outhustled by the Road Warriors, who won their second straight game.

Robert Bolick, JB Bahio and Xyrus Torres carried the load for NLEX with 13 points apiece. Bolick also recorded eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Bahio had 12 boards.

The two teams were kept in a close fight through the first two quarters, tied at 21-all. But the Road Warriors stepped on the gas and left TNT on their rear-view mirror with a 15-4 run capped by a Javee Mocon jumper, 36-25.

The Tropang Giga was able to slice the lead to six, 49-55, after a deuce by Rey Nambatac, but a 16-2 blitz by NLEX kept TNT at bay, 71-51.

While the Tropang Giga slowly nipped away the lead, the Road Warriors had answer after answer as the lead grew to 22 points, 91-69.

Mocon had 11 points and eight rebounds for NLEX, while Enoch Valdez and Brandon Ramirez chipped in 10 points apiece.

RR Pogoy finished 12 points for the Tropang 5G while Kelly Willians backstopped with 11.

TNT will try to bounce back against the Converge FiberXers on Sunday, while NLEX will have a lengthy break and will return to action against the Blackwater Bossing on Friday, May 2.

