'Breath of fresh air': La Salle rookie Shane Reterta steps up in pivotal win vs Adamson

MANILA, Philippines -- With La Salle trailing two sets to one against Adamson in their UAAP Season 87 clash Wednesday, rookie Lady Spikers Shane Reterta provided the much-needed spark.

With La Salle dropping a hard-fought third set that gave them a 1-2 deficit in the crucial game, Reterta scored nine points in the fourth and fifth sets.

She punched in crucial points in the fifth set as La Salle broke the game wide open and quelled a 35-point performance by Adamson super rookie Shai Nitura.

After the game, Lady Spikers Angel Canino and Shevana Laput lauded the youngster for shining bright.

“Sobrang thankful. Kahit kami yung leaders, nakita ko kay Shane yung tapang sa loob. Wala akong nakitang takot pag pasok niya,” Canino told reporters after the game.

“Pagpasok niya, nakangiti lang siya, and sometimes, yun din yung lacking sa amin pag nara-rattle na kami, na dapat ngiti lang,” she added.

“Si Shane yung nagbigay sa amin nun, nung crucial point, at talagang nakita namin na gusto niyang dalhin yung team sa panalo which is nagawa niya.”

Laput, for her part, said that Reterta was a “breath of fresh air” for the team.

“I’m super proud of our rookie. She’s a breath of fresh air. She came in, and we just knew that she’s got our back,” she stressed.

“This generation that’s coming about, and Shane is one of those players, they are showing that whether you are a rookie or an Ate, same with Shaina, everyone can step up and be a game changer in this game.”

Canino and Laput had 22 and 21 markers, respectively, for La Salle.

Reterta underscored the need to remain calm and not be rattled when facing a deficit.

“Lalaban po talaga hanggang dulo, kahit anong score at kahit anong mangyari.”

With the win, La Salle is still on track for a coveted twice-to-beat semis advantage after rising to 9-4, tied with University of Santo Tomas.

The Taft-based squad will be taking on the fourth-seeded Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday at the Big Dome.