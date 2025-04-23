^

Sports

Lady Spikers spoil Nitura’s 35-point game, shoot down Lady Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 6:42pm
Lady Spikers spoil Nituraâ€™s 35-point game, shoot down Lady Falcons
The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons Wednesday afternoon at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Lady Spikers weathered the 35-point explosion by Shai Nitura and turned back the Adamson Lady Falcons in five sets, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-4, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

The Lady Spikers thus remained on track for a coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the semis as they rose to 9-4, tied with the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses. 

Angel Canino and Shevana Laput did the heavy lifting for the Lady Spikers, with the former producing 22 points to go with 23 excellent receptions and eight excellent digs, and the latter posting 21 markers on 16 attacks, three service aces and two blocks. Amie Provido chipped in 14 points. 

Despite Nitura punching in 33 attacks, a service ace and a block, Adamson crumbled in the fifth set. The Lady Falcons led by one, 2-1, after a kill by the super rookie. 

But La Salle slowly but surely broke the game wide open, taking an 11-3 lead after a service ace by Provido. 

Nitura then soared in for an attack, but it was the squad’s final point of the contest. 

Laput, Canino, Shane Reterta and Lilay del Castillo then scored consecutive points as La Salle secured the victory. 

Alleiah Malaluan and Reterta had nine points apiece for the winning team.

Solidifying her status as one of the best scorers in league history, Nitura scored more than 30 points in her fourth straight game. In her past four games, she scored a total of 140 points for an average of 35.0 markers. 

Frances Mordi added 14 for Adamson, who dropped to 5-8 this season. 

La Salle will be taking the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, while the Lady Falcons will battle it out with the also-ran University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Sunday. Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

19 hours ago
Alex Eala arranged another showdown with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek as the Filipina ace dispatched Bulgarian top player Victoriya...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for a PBA team.
Sports
fbtw
Pacers repel Bucks in Lillard's return; Thunder repeat over Grizzlies

Pacers repel Bucks in Lillard's return; Thunder repeat over Grizzlies

8 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers withstood another big performance from Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the return of Damian Lillard,...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons snap long playoff skid

Pistons snap long playoff skid

19 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their record 15-game NBA playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks...
Sports
fbtw
EJ ready for Xiamen

EJ ready for Xiamen

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena leaves Manila tomorrow early morning for Xiamen to officially launch his outdoor campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST, La Salle stay in hunt for No. 3 semis slot

UST, La Salle stay in hunt for No. 3 semis slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas remained on course to finish the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament as the third seed...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers level NBA playoff series vs Timberwolves

Lakers level NBA playoff series vs Timberwolves

5 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 31 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 94-85, to...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

6 hours ago
The Philippine water polo junior teams share a piece in history, with the boys' under-21 team claiming a bronze medal...
Sports
fbtw
SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off

SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off

8 hours ago
It’s summer time and the Philippine Taekwondo Association is once again holding its traditional SMART/MVP Sports Foundation...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with