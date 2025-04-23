Lady Spikers spoil Nituraâ€™s 35-point game, shoot down Lady Falcons

Lady Spikers spoil Nitura’s 35-point game, shoot down Lady Falcons

The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons Wednesday afternoon at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Lady Spikers weathered the 35-point explosion by Shai Nitura and turned back the Adamson Lady Falcons in five sets, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-4, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Spikers thus remained on track for a coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the semis as they rose to 9-4, tied with the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

Angel Canino and Shevana Laput did the heavy lifting for the Lady Spikers, with the former producing 22 points to go with 23 excellent receptions and eight excellent digs, and the latter posting 21 markers on 16 attacks, three service aces and two blocks. Amie Provido chipped in 14 points.

Despite Nitura punching in 33 attacks, a service ace and a block, Adamson crumbled in the fifth set. The Lady Falcons led by one, 2-1, after a kill by the super rookie.

But La Salle slowly but surely broke the game wide open, taking an 11-3 lead after a service ace by Provido.

Nitura then soared in for an attack, but it was the squad’s final point of the contest.

Laput, Canino, Shane Reterta and Lilay del Castillo then scored consecutive points as La Salle secured the victory.

Alleiah Malaluan and Reterta had nine points apiece for the winning team.

Solidifying her status as one of the best scorers in league history, Nitura scored more than 30 points in her fourth straight game. In her past four games, she scored a total of 140 points for an average of 35.0 markers.

Frances Mordi added 14 for Adamson, who dropped to 5-8 this season.

La Salle will be taking the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, while the Lady Falcons will battle it out with the also-ran University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Sunday. Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.