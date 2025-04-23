^

Sports

All systems go for Tour of Luzon's 'revival' in Ilocos Norte

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 5:21pm
All systems go for Tour of Luzon's 'revival' in Ilocos Norte
Tour of Luzon riders from Team Excellent Noodles pass by the historical Paoay Church in Ilocos Norte as part of their practice ahead before the race’s opening ceremony.
Tour of Luzon

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte — Four battle-tested Philippine continental teams seeking to impose their will, four dangerous foreign squads eyeing to give a strong challenge, and a slew of wide-eyed Filipino young riders out to prove their worth will battle it out against each other and nature’s elements when the Tour of Luzon gets another lease of life Thursday here in this charming town.

Fittingly called the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2025: “Great Revival,” the 1,074-kilometer, eight-stage summer cycling spectacle will be unwrapped via its longest stage — a grueling 190.7km Stage One that will start and end near the majestic, centuries old San Agustin or Paoay Church.

A total of 119 cyclists from 17 teams will vie not just for the total pot worth P6.1 million, including P1 million to the team champion and P500,000 the overall individual winner, but also the distinction as its first champion on the fabled race’s much awaited return.

And this early, four of them are being tipped to lead the country’s campaign — veteran internationalists Standard Insurance Philippines, Go for Gold, Victoria Sports and a retooled 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines.

Of the four, expect the Navymen of Standard Insurance to draw most of the attention, having a veteran-laden lineup that includes skipper Ronald Oranza, Jan Paul Morales, Ronald Lomotos and George Oconer — all former winners of the defunct Ronda Pilipinas.

“We’re going for the win, of course, but we know it will not be easy because there are strong young riders that are also competing and we can’t also discount the foreign teams,” said Reinhard Gorantes, one of Standard’s team leaders.

Go for Gold, which will be spearheaded by the talented Jericho Jay Lucero, and Victoria Sports, headed by Marcelo Felipe and Daniel Cariño, should also challenge for the crown.

“Our strength is our young harders, who are all out to prove themselves,” said Go for Gold director Ednalyn Hualda.

“Our team is prepared. We have raced in Europe in preparation for this,” said Victoria Sports director Joshua Cariño, a 2018 Tour champion.

7-Eleven is another squad that should make its mark as it parades a youth-laden squad led by skipper Rench Michael Bondoc.

“We have a young but experienced team because we have raced internationally. This is their chance to show their worth,” said 7-Eleven director Mark Galedo, a Tour and Ronda titlist and a Southeast Asian Games gold winner.

The foreign squads — Hong Kong’s CCN Factory Racing, Malaysia Pro Cycling Team, Bryton Racing Team of Taiwan and Gapyeong Cycling Team of South Korea — should also give the local teams a run for the money.

Also expected to throw their hat into the ring are Tom ‘N Toms, composed of the national Under-23 squad, a Cris Joven- and Dominic Perez-led Exodus Army, and Excellent Noodles.

Other teams seeing action are DReyna Orion Cement, Dandex T-Prime Cycling Team, MPT Drivehub Cycling Team, Crest Forwarder (1Team Visayas), One Cycling Mindanao and Pangasinan.

Pangasinan, the country’s cycling hotbed and producer of many Tour champs in the past, was still waiting for its team captain, Efren Reyes Jr., to get his approval from the Army, where he is an enlisted personnel, for him to be able to race.

If not, the team may just end up replacing the veteran Reyes with Ronyl Erquiza and assign deputy Jefferson Capua as its new skipper.

“Whatever happens, we’ll try to make our province proud,” said a shy Capua.

The race is presented by Cignal, backed by Pilipinas Live, Meralco, Maynilad, Metro Pacific Health, Megaworld, Landco, PLDT and Smart and organized in partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Go21, Dongfeng, Victory Liner, DOOH, PSSLAI, Unilab, Huawei, Toyota and supported by Microtel by Wyndham, Gatorade, Drivehub, Homestretch, POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusements Board, BCDA and MVP Sports Foundation.

CYCLING

TOUR OF LUZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

Eala thunders to Round-of-64 match with Swiatek

18 hours ago
Alex Eala arranged another showdown with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek as the Filipina ace dispatched Bulgarian top player Victoriya...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for a PBA team.
Sports
fbtw
Pistons snap long playoff skid

Pistons snap long playoff skid

18 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their record 15-game NBA playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks...
Sports
fbtw
EJ ready for Xiamen

EJ ready for Xiamen

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena leaves Manila tomorrow early morning for Xiamen to officially launch his outdoor campaign...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Creamline reach quarterfinals with 1-1 slates

PLDT, Creamline reach quarterfinals with 1-1 slates

18 hours ago
After dropping the first two sets, PLDT came back strong and dragged Nakhon Ratchasima of Thailand to a fifth set before dropping...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals

Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals

7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is one of three big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs hunting AFC Champions League glory on home...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champion Korda chases first win of season at Chevron Championship

Defending champion Korda chases first win of season at Chevron Championship

9 hours ago
Nelly Korda heads into her title defense in the Chevron Championship seeking her first victory of 2025, a stark contrast to...
Sports
fbtw
Eubank Jr. aims to be 'matador' in Benn grudge boxing bout

Eubank Jr. aims to be 'matador' in Benn grudge boxing bout

10 hours ago
Chris Eubank Jr. boasted he will fight with the precision of a "matador" and treat Conor Benn like a "bull"...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics star Tatum 'doubtful' for Game 2 vs Magic

Celtics star Tatum 'doubtful' for Game 2 vs Magic

10 hours ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as "doubtful" for Game 2 of the defending champions’ NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves' Edwards fined $50,000 for 'obscene' response to heckler

Timberwolves' Edwards fined $50,000 for 'obscene' response to heckler

10 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for "directing inappropriate language and making...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with