Golden Tigresses end Maroons' Final Four hopes

UST's Em Banagua (middle) celebrates after a point in the Tigresses' clash with the UP Fighting Maroons Wednesday, April 23, at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — And then there were four.

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses booted the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons out of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four contention in a dominant three-set showing, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST rose to solo second for now with a 9-4 win-loss record, right behind defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs.

The 8-4 La Salle Lady Spikers and the 8-5 Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws also secured the last two Final Four seats, with UP dropping to a 6-7 slate with one elimination round game remaining.

Angge Poyos powered the Tigresses with 19 points on 18 attacks and one service ace, to go with nine excellent digs and five excellent receptions. Regina Jurado added 13 points, while Em Banagua had a defensive masterclass of eight blocks to go with four attacks.

After winning the first set convincingly, the second set was closer with both teams tied at 20-all.

But Poyos and Banagua joined forces and sparked the 5-1 finishing kick to go up 2-0.

And in the third set, UST jumped to a 7-1 lead and never looked back.

The lead grew to nine, 23-14, after a tip by Banagua.

An attack by Nina Ytang, followed by a service ace by Kianne Olango and an error by Ash Knop, towed UP to within six, 17-23, but a net touch of Yesha Noceja gave UST the match point, 24-17.

A Jurado attack error kept UP in it, but a Banagua kill sealed the deal.

Mabeth Hilongo added eight markers for UST, to go with 15 excellent receptions and four digs. Cassie Carballo also tossed up 19 excellent sets, while team captain Detdet Pepito recorded 23 excellent digs and eight receptions.

Ytang led the Fighting Maroons with 16 points on 13 attacks and three blocks. Joan Monares and Kassandra Doering chipped in seven points apiece.

The Tigresses will finish off their elimination round against NU, while UP will take on the Adamson Lady Falcons. Both games will be on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.