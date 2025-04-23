^

Sports

Golden Tigresses end Maroons' Final Four hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 4:27pm
Golden Tigresses end Maroons' Final Four hopes
UST's Em Banagua (middle) celebrates after a point in the Tigresses' clash with the UP Fighting Maroons Wednesday, April 23, at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — And then there were four.

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses booted the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons out of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four contention in a dominant three-set showing, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST rose to solo second for now with a 9-4 win-loss record, right behind defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs.

The 8-4 La Salle Lady Spikers and the 8-5 Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws also secured the last two Final Four seats, with UP dropping to a 6-7 slate with one elimination round game remaining.

Angge Poyos powered the Tigresses with 19 points on 18 attacks and one service ace, to go with nine excellent digs and five excellent receptions. Regina Jurado added 13 points, while Em Banagua had a defensive masterclass of eight blocks to go with four attacks.

After winning the first set convincingly, the second set was closer with both teams tied at 20-all.

But Poyos and Banagua joined forces and sparked the 5-1 finishing kick to go up 2-0.

And in the third set, UST jumped to a 7-1 lead and never looked back.

The lead grew to nine, 23-14, after a tip by Banagua.

An attack by Nina Ytang, followed by a service ace by Kianne Olango and an error by Ash Knop, towed UP to within six, 17-23, but a net touch of Yesha Noceja gave UST the match point, 24-17.

A Jurado attack error kept UP in it, but a Banagua kill sealed the deal.

Mabeth Hilongo added eight markers for UST, to go with 15 excellent receptions and four digs. Cassie Carballo also tossed up 19 excellent sets, while team captain Detdet Pepito recorded 23 excellent digs and eight receptions.

Ytang led the Fighting Maroons with 16 points on 13 attacks and three blocks. Joan Monares and Kassandra Doering chipped in seven points apiece.

The Tigresses will finish off their elimination round against NU, while UP will take on the Adamson Lady Falcons. Both games will be on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

UST TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

Tropang 5G start grand slam drive

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for a PBA team.
Sports
fbtw
EJ ready for Xiamen

EJ ready for Xiamen

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena leaves Manila tomorrow early morning for Xiamen to officially launch his outdoor campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons snap long playoff skid

Pistons snap long playoff skid

16 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their record 15-game NBA playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Creamline reach quarterfinals with 1-1 slates

PLDT, Creamline reach quarterfinals with 1-1 slates

16 hours ago
After dropping the first two sets, PLDT came back strong and dragged Nakhon Ratchasima of Thailand to a fifth set before dropping...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido, Edoc show way

Espedido, Edoc show way

16 hours ago
Mavis Espedido launched her bid for a second straight title in impressive fashion, firing a 76 to seize a three-stroke lead...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off

SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off

5 hours ago
It’s summer time and the Philippine Taekwondo Association is once again holding its traditional SMART/MVP Sports Foundation...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals

Ronaldo hunts Asian Champions League glory in Saudi-hosted finals

5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is one of three big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs hunting AFC Champions League glory on home...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champion Korda chases first win of season at Chevron Championship

Defending champion Korda chases first win of season at Chevron Championship

8 hours ago
Nelly Korda heads into her title defense in the Chevron Championship seeking her first victory of 2025, a stark contrast to...
Sports
fbtw
Eubank Jr. aims to be 'matador' in Benn grudge boxing bout

Eubank Jr. aims to be 'matador' in Benn grudge boxing bout

8 hours ago
Chris Eubank Jr. boasted he will fight with the precision of a "matador" and treat Conor Benn like a "bull"...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with