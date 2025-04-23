^

Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 1:28pm
Philippine boys' U21 water polo team cops bronze in Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine water polo junior teams share a piece in history, with the boys' under-21 team claiming a bronze medal in the just-concluded 60th Malaysia Invitational Age-Group Water Polo Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Coached by Roi Dela Cruz under the supervision of Serbian mentor and consultant Filip Stojanovic, the Filipino boys squad bounced back strong after losing its first two games to host country Team A (2-20) and Team B (3-11), beating Indonesian Team A, 17-7 and Indonesian Team B (15-4) to assure the bronze medal.

The Filipinos missed a chance to fight for the gold as they lost to Singapore, 5-16.

“It was the best finish yet by a Filipino youth team in an international water polo tournament. First medal din po ito ng ating team sa water polo since maka-silver ang ating senior squad sa SEA Games noong 2019,” said Dela Cruz.

The Women's U24 also had high-spirited games against Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Despite having a winless campaign, Julia Basa, a 17-year-old UST senior high school student and member of the swimming squad in the UAAP, became the first Filipina to score a goal in a water polo competition.

“We tip our hat off to our young athletes, these experiences will help them prepare for the upcoming competitions, hopefully in the SEA Age-Group tilt and the SEA Games in December. PAI, under the leadership of President Miko Vargas and Secretary General and Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain, also extends our gratitude to the support of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC),” said Philippine Aquatics Inc. Executive Director Anthony Reyes.

Aside from Basa, the women's team is composed of Sabee de Guzman, Monica Arlante, Marga Morrison-lonie, Cyril Espongja, Sam Balagot, Raesher Dela Paz, Shinloah San Diego, Ashly Addison, Josie Addison, Mitzie Llegunas, Zoe Ferrer, and Alex Picardal, while the junior boys comprised of  Kennzie Dumanglas, Joaquin Mirasol, Miel Ugaban, Matthew Romero, Caleb De Leon, Lance Adalin, Matthew Dasig, Niklas de Guzman, Hugo Lopez, Ted Tolentino, Dave Geda, Andre Establecida, Julian Malubag and Sebastien Castro.

Meanwhile, Reyes said that all systems are go for the MVP-PAI national tryouts to select members of the team for the upcoming Southeast Asian Age-Group Championship at the Teofilo Ildefonso Aquatic Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The three-day competition slated April 25-27 is open to all local PAI-member swimmers and Filipino-based swimmers abroad who will vie for the inclusion in the 13-under, 14-15, 16-17, and 18-over age group divisions.

2014 Asian Age Group Championships lone gold medal winner Jamesray Ajido is expected to lead the boys competition, while 13-year-old Vietnam-based Hannah White, younger sister of multi-title Heather White, will banner the Filipino-foreign competitors.

