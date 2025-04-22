^

Sports

Victoria Sports Pro Cycling ready to chase Tour of Luzon glory

Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 7:52pm
Victoria Sports Pro Cycling ready to chase Tour of Luzon glory
VSPC riders during their Social Ride last March 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) is answering the call of the road with full force as the team gears up to conquer the Tour of Luzon, the fabled multi-stage elite cycling race that is now back on the calendar after a much-awaited revival. 

Once one of the crown jewels of Philippine cycling, the Tour of Luzon returns with a “Great Revival” edition from April 24 to May 1 — with a total of 119 cyclists (17 teams of seven riders each) seeing action in the 1,074.90km multi-stage race from Paoay, Ilocos Norte to Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

VSPC is set to take center stage in the historic Tour of Luzon comeback, rolling into the race with a squad that’s built for speed, grit, and glory. Headlined by reigning National Champion Marcelo Felipe, the team’s roster is stacked with cycling warriors Nichol Pareja, Daniel Cariño, Ean Cajucon, Rush Camingao, Kenneth Maramba, and Miguel Obmerga. Together, they form a formidable mix of homegrown talent and international racers — a team not just built to compete, but to dominate.

“The Tour of Luzon is a huge stepping stone for Philippine Cycling,” said Pako Ochoa, VSPC’s founder and team leader. “It’s an opportunity to raise the level, bring the excitement back, and show what our riders are capable of. Our goal is simple: go out there, race with everything we’ve got, and aim for the win.”

With multiple victories in both local and foreign races, VSPC has become a powerhouse in the Philippine cycling scene over the years. From clinching the Overall Team Winner title at the Tour de Southern Leyte, to making waves across Europe and Asia in races like the Tour of Hellas in Greece, Tour of Salalah in Oman, International Tour de Banyuwangi in Indonesia, XXXVII Vuelta A Castilla Y Leon Spain, and the Spanish Triple Header in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the team has consistently proven their disciplined and tactical racing style that has earned them podium finishes and respect across the globe.

VSPC riders Nichol Pareja and Alexis Pagara made their mark at the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024, seizing champion and 2nd runner-up honors, respectively, in the Elite Men’s Individual Time Trial. Rush Camingao is also the reigning U23 National Road Champion. On the international front, Marcelo Felipe powered to a solid 19th overall finish at the Tour of Hellas, while Nico Sessler claimed first place in the General Classification at the Tour of Salalah in Oman — all as part of a growing collection of achievements that reflect the team’s hunger and world-class potential.

As the wheels start turning in the Tour of Luzon’s thrilling return this April 24 to May 1, the VSPC team is racing not just for victory, but for the pride of Philippine cycling. 

CYCLING

VICTORIA SPORTS PRO CYCLING

VSPC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

8 hours ago
Alex Eala and Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland could be headed for a rematch at the Mutua Madrid Open, which kicks...
Sports
fbtw
Ominous sign for Magnolia

Ominous sign for Magnolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Magnolia has zoomed to its best start in three conferences this season but coach Chito Victolero said yesterday it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

20 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

9 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis heads up a stellar cast of athletes kicking off the 16th Diamond League season in Xiamen...
Sports
fbtw
Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes

Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino on Tuesday sought help from the government to facilitate the release of her Department...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Growling Tigresses, Aguilas to break WMPBL finals tie

Growling Tigresses, Aguilas to break WMPBL finals tie

6 hours ago
The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Leonard leads Clippers in Game 2 equalizer vs Nuggets

Vintage Leonard leads Clippers in Game 2 equalizer vs Nuggets

7 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a Game 1 defeat, beating the Nuggets 105-102 in Denver behind a brilliant...
Sports
fbtw
Thibodeau cites free-throw discrepancy in Knicks' Game 2 loss to Pistons

Thibodeau cites free-throw discrepancy in Knicks' Game 2 loss to Pistons

By Alder Almo | 7 hours ago
The New York Knicks rallied again in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. But this time, the Detroit Pistons had...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

9 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their NBA-record 15-game playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with