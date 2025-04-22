Victoria Sports Pro Cycling ready to chase Tour of Luzon glory

MANILA, Philippines – Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) is answering the call of the road with full force as the team gears up to conquer the Tour of Luzon, the fabled multi-stage elite cycling race that is now back on the calendar after a much-awaited revival.

Once one of the crown jewels of Philippine cycling, the Tour of Luzon returns with a “Great Revival” edition from April 24 to May 1 — with a total of 119 cyclists (17 teams of seven riders each) seeing action in the 1,074.90km multi-stage race from Paoay, Ilocos Norte to Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

VSPC is set to take center stage in the historic Tour of Luzon comeback, rolling into the race with a squad that’s built for speed, grit, and glory. Headlined by reigning National Champion Marcelo Felipe, the team’s roster is stacked with cycling warriors Nichol Pareja, Daniel Cariño, Ean Cajucon, Rush Camingao, Kenneth Maramba, and Miguel Obmerga. Together, they form a formidable mix of homegrown talent and international racers — a team not just built to compete, but to dominate.

“The Tour of Luzon is a huge stepping stone for Philippine Cycling,” said Pako Ochoa, VSPC’s founder and team leader. “It’s an opportunity to raise the level, bring the excitement back, and show what our riders are capable of. Our goal is simple: go out there, race with everything we’ve got, and aim for the win.”

With multiple victories in both local and foreign races, VSPC has become a powerhouse in the Philippine cycling scene over the years. From clinching the Overall Team Winner title at the Tour de Southern Leyte, to making waves across Europe and Asia in races like the Tour of Hellas in Greece, Tour of Salalah in Oman, International Tour de Banyuwangi in Indonesia, XXXVII Vuelta A Castilla Y Leon Spain, and the Spanish Triple Header in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the team has consistently proven their disciplined and tactical racing style that has earned them podium finishes and respect across the globe.

VSPC riders Nichol Pareja and Alexis Pagara made their mark at the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024, seizing champion and 2nd runner-up honors, respectively, in the Elite Men’s Individual Time Trial. Rush Camingao is also the reigning U23 National Road Champion. On the international front, Marcelo Felipe powered to a solid 19th overall finish at the Tour of Hellas, while Nico Sessler claimed first place in the General Classification at the Tour of Salalah in Oman — all as part of a growing collection of achievements that reflect the team’s hunger and world-class potential.

As the wheels start turning in the Tour of Luzon’s thrilling return this April 24 to May 1, the VSPC team is racing not just for victory, but for the pride of Philippine cycling.