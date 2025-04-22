Eala cruises past Bulgarian, set for Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates a point won against Jessica Pegula during their match on Day 10 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is off to a great start in the Madrid Open, defeating Bulgaria’s Victoriya Tomova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Spain Tuesday evening (Manila time).

Eala was quick to turn things around after suffering an early exit in the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal as the top seed last week.

This time around, the World No. 72 singles’ tennis player flexed her muscles and set the tone from the onset.

It was an easy win for the Asian Games bronze medalist, who wrapped things up in an hour and 16 minutes.

The Filipina won 33 service points compared to just 19 for her World No. 64 opponent. She also won 33 receiving points to Tomova’s 25, while also punching in a service ace.

Tomova also committed 26 unforced errors to Eala’s 21.

Eala will now be facing Iga Swiatek in the round of 64. Swiatek is off to the second round of the tourney after drawing a bye.

The 19-year-old defeated the World No. 2 tennister in the Miami Open quarterfinals almost a month ago, which is the biggest win in Philippine tennis thus far.