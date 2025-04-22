Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses seek to seal semis berths

Games Wednesday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – UST vs UP (men)

11 a.m. – DLSU vs AdU (men)

1 p.m. – UST vs UP (women)

3 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (women)

MANILA, Philippine — Top contenders La Salle and University of Santo Tomas want no complication in formalizing their Final Four march against separate foes as the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball comes out of a 10-day lull Wednesday in the crucial homestretch at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers (8-4) take on the also-ran Adamson Lady Falcons (5-7) in the main game at 3 p.m., while the Golden Tigresses (8-4) battle the spirited and still semis hopeful University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons (6-6) at 1 p.m.

Wins by La Salle and UST would ensure them a ticket to the Final Four, giving Far Eastern University (8-5) a free ride as well to complete the picture given UP’s seventh defeat.

Reigning champion NU, at 11-2, is already into the postseason with a twice-to-beat incentive as well, leaving the other bonus up for grabs among La Salle, Santo Tomas and FEU.

But first things for first for the Lady Spikers and the Golden Tigresses, and that’s clinching a Final Four ticket before embarking in their final assignments against FEU and NU, respectively, this weekend, in a mad scramble for Top 2.

“Kailangan mapatibay pa ‘yung opensa namin (vs UP). ‘Yung consistency ng laro namin ang importante. Tuloy tuloy lang,” said Santo Tomas mentor Kungfu Reyes after their 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 win over UE before the UAAP break in observance of the Holy Week.

UST’s win last weekend eliminated Adamson in the process and another victory today would eliminate UP, which for its part is undeterred in springing another massive upset.

The Fighting Maroons need to win all of their remaining matches, and hope for either of the three teams ahead of them to lose all their final matches to force a knockout at the No. 4 seed.

For UP, a chance is still a chance that it’s willing to fight for until the last serve.

“We can't choose our final games. All of them are contenders. We have no choice but to push and push. We’re hoping for that chance and we’ll fight for it until the end,” said coach Benson Bocboc after a big 26-24, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14 win over La Salle to dodge elimination.

Meanwhile in men’s play, UST (8-4) slugs it out against UP (3-9) at 9 a.m., while La Salle (8-4) takes on Adamson (2-10) at 11 a.m. for playoff positioning after completing the Final Four with top-seeds FEU (12-1) and four-peat champion NU (11-2).