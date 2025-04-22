^

Sports

Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses seek to seal semis berths

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 5:43pm
Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses seek to seal semis berths
UST celebrates after a five-set win over the La Salle Lady Spikers last February 26.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(SM Mall of Asia Arena)
9 a.m. – UST vs UP (men)
11 a.m. – DLSU vs AdU (men)
1 p.m. – UST vs UP (women)
3 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (women)

MANILA, Philippine — Top contenders La Salle and University of Santo Tomas want no complication in formalizing their Final Four march against separate foes as the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball comes out of a 10-day lull Wednesday in the crucial homestretch at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers (8-4) take on the also-ran Adamson Lady Falcons (5-7) in the main game at 3 p.m., while the Golden Tigresses (8-4) battle the spirited and still semis hopeful University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons (6-6) at 1 p.m.

Wins by La Salle and UST would ensure them a ticket to the Final Four, giving Far Eastern University (8-5) a free ride as well to complete the picture given UP’s seventh defeat.

Reigning champion NU, at 11-2, is already into the postseason with a twice-to-beat incentive as well, leaving the other bonus up for grabs among La Salle, Santo Tomas and FEU.

But first things for first for the Lady Spikers and the Golden Tigresses, and that’s clinching a Final Four ticket before embarking in their final assignments against FEU and NU, respectively, this weekend, in a mad scramble for Top 2.

“Kailangan mapatibay pa ‘yung opensa namin (vs UP). ‘Yung consistency ng laro namin ang importante. Tuloy tuloy lang,” said Santo Tomas mentor Kungfu Reyes after their 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 win over UE before the UAAP break in observance of the Holy Week.

UST’s win last weekend eliminated Adamson in the process and another victory today would eliminate UP, which for its part is undeterred in springing another massive upset.

The Fighting Maroons need to win all of their remaining matches, and hope for either of the three teams ahead of them to lose all their final matches to force a knockout at the No. 4 seed.

For UP, a chance is still a chance that it’s willing to fight for until the last serve.

“We can't choose our final games. All of them are contenders. We have no choice but to push and push. We’re hoping for that chance and we’ll fight for it until the end,” said coach Benson Bocboc after a big 26-24, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14 win over La Salle to dodge elimination.

Meanwhile in men’s play, UST (8-4) slugs it out against UP (3-9) at 9 a.m., while La Salle (8-4) takes on Adamson (2-10) at 11 a.m. for playoff positioning after completing the Final Four with top-seeds FEU (12-1) and four-peat champion NU (11-2).

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ominous sign for Magnolia

Ominous sign for Magnolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Magnolia has zoomed to its best start in three conferences this season but coach Chito Victolero said yesterday it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

6 hours ago
Alex Eala and Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland could be headed for a rematch at the Mutua Madrid Open, which kicks...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

8 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis heads up a stellar cast of athletes kicking off the 16th Diamond League season in Xiamen...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

19 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw
The beautiful game: Pope Francis' passion for football

The beautiful game: Pope Francis' passion for football

1 day ago
His predecessor loved Mozart, but Pope Francis's passion was football, for him "the most beautiful game" and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes

Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino on Tuesday sought help from the government to facilitate the release of her Department...
Sports
fbtw
Thibodeau cites free-throw discrepancy in Knicks' Game 2 loss to Pistons

Thibodeau cites free-throw discrepancy in Knicks' Game 2 loss to Pistons

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
The New York Knicks rallied again in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. But this time, the Detroit Pistons had...
Sports
fbtw
Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

8 hours ago
American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained...
Sports
fbtw
'I don't miss tennis,' says Nadal

'I don't miss tennis,' says Nadal

8 hours ago
Rafael Nadal insisted that he doesn't "miss tennis" after being honored with a Sporting Icon award at the...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks' Lillard upgraded to 'questionable' for Game 2 vs Pacers

Bucks' Lillard upgraded to 'questionable' for Game 2 vs Pacers

8 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Damian Lillard to "questionable" to play in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with