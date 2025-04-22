^

Sports

MILO announces nationwide camps for 40 sports

Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 2:54pm
MILO announces nationwide camps for 40 sports
From left, seated first row: Rocky Samson, Carlo Sampan and Jeanette Obiena; from left, seated second row: Julies Amos, Gerhard Mamawal, Nikki Cheng, Ricky Lim and Karen Caballero
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The long-running MILO Summer Sports Clinics has set its biggest stage so far with thousands of sports clinics in 40 sports lined up across the country beginning this month.

Carlo Sampan, head of MILO Sports, said the highly successful program, which has been running for over three decades, will cover the entire nation, including faraway cities in Mindanao like Cagayan de Oro  and Davao.

“We will have 1,200 venues for the clinics all over the Philippines this year. This is the biggest culmination of our grassroots programs,” Sampan told the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Tuesday.

“And this year, mas maraming sports from basketball, tennis, swimming and volleyball to athletics, sepak takraw, arnis, karatedo, baseball, soccer, table tennis, fencing, cheerdance, Jiu-jitsu, soft tennis, surfing, weightlifting, golf and even ice skating and speed skating,” he added in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Joining the MILO sports executive in the program were Ricky Lim (karatedo), Julie Amos (basketball), Gerhard Mamawal (tennis), Jeanette Obiena (pole vault and athletics), Rocky Samson (taekwondo), Karen Caballero (sepak takraw) and Nikki Cheng (ice skating and bowling).

The sports representatives laid down their programs this summer, including the dates and venues which can all be accessed through MILO.com.ph. They all thanked MILO for the continuing support to their respective grassroots programs.

“It’s about building champions and building character,” said Samson.

“Again, this is the time na excited lahat both parents and kids. It’s another opportunity for them to be energized even outside of school. Sports is a great teacher,” added Sampan.

“It’s not just the skills of the children that are being developed but discipline and teamwork,” he said, adding the summer clinics will eventually culminate with inter-school competitions that go in line with the MILO Olympics.

MILO

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ominous sign for Magnolia

Ominous sign for Magnolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Magnolia has zoomed to its best start in three conferences this season but coach Chito Victolero said yesterday it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

16 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw

Miami needs another miracle

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Miami is safely in the NBA playoffs despite a harrowing regular season that saw a recalcitrant Jimmy Butler slapped with three suspensions for “detrimental conduct” and a lowly 37-45 record, its worst...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder rip apart Grizzlies

Thunder rip apart Grizzlies

16 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in the most lopsided Game 1 win in NBA playoff history on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey finishes joint 12th

Hoey finishes joint 12th

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rico Hoey fired a closing one-under 71 to finish tied for 12th in the Corales Puntacana Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

3 hours ago
Alex Eala and Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland could be headed for a rematch at the Mutua Madrid Open, which kicks...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

5 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their NBA-record 15-game playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks to...
Sports
fbtw
Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

5 hours ago
American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

5 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis heads up a stellar cast of athletes kicking off the 16th Diamond League season in Xiamen...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with