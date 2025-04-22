^

Sports

Growling Tigresses, Aguilas to break WMPBL finals tie

Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 2:39pm
Growling Tigresses, Aguilas to break WMPBL finals tie
Discovery Pilipinas’ Mar Prado (left) and Eka Soriano of UST
MPBL

Game Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

6 p.m. – UST vs Pilipinas Aguilas (Finals Game 3)

MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament Finals as University of Santo Tomas and Pilipinas Aguilas meet in the winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday, April 23.

The Growling Tigresses, fresh off a gritty 69-64 win in Game 2, have fought their way back into contention after a tough double-overtime loss to the Aguilas in the Finals series opener of the tournament, backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Now, with their backs against the wall, UST is determined to complete the comeback and claim the championship at 6 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, but standing in their way is a determined Pilipinas Aguilas squad that has been dominant throughout the tournament.

Growling Tigresses head coach Ged Austria is focusing on limiting their mistakes and maintaining discipline on both ends of the floor, knowing that every possession counts in their pursuit of the inaugural championship.

“Can’t disclose the details on the technical side, of course, ‘yung kailangan namin gawin is to correct our mistakes na nasa game plan,” said Austria.

“Very glaring eh, syempre we can’t disclose the game plan pero alam namin, alam ko at sinabi ko na sa players kung ano pa ‘yung mga mali at kailangan i-improve. Of course, effort in discipline, disiplinado na sila kanina than Game 1 kasi mas konti ‘yung errors,” he added.

Aguilas star Alexis Pana, who filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals, and a block in their Game 2 loss, is focused on the same goal — minimizing mistakes and elevating her team's performance in the winner-take-all Game 3.

“I don’t wanna talk about that. I just want to play our game and just focus on the things that we need to correct and all that stuff,” said the Filipino-American guard.

Both teams are primed to give it their all in this winner-take-all showdown, with everything on the line and no room for error as the WMPBL Finals, supported by sponsors Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin, culminate in its decisive Game 3.

Game 2 heroes Oma Onianwa and Rachelle Ambos, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, in the win after underperforming in the series opener, are expected to step up once again and support Kent Pastrana and Eka Soriano in the decider for UST.

Meanwhile, Pana will take charge of Pilipinas Aguilas, with Mar Prado, Elaine Etang, and Chack Cabinbin backing her up, as they look to bounce back in the series and secure the championship in Game 3.

PILIPINAS AGUILAS

UST

WMPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ominous sign for Magnolia

Ominous sign for Magnolia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Magnolia has zoomed to its best start in three conferences this season but coach Chito Victolero said yesterday it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Giannis named MVP finalists

16 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Sports
fbtw

Miami needs another miracle

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Miami is safely in the NBA playoffs despite a harrowing regular season that saw a recalcitrant Jimmy Butler slapped with three suspensions for “detrimental conduct” and a lowly 37-45 record, its worst...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder rip apart Grizzlies

Thunder rip apart Grizzlies

16 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in the most lopsided Game 1 win in NBA playoff history on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey finishes joint 12th

Hoey finishes joint 12th

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rico Hoey fired a closing one-under 71 to finish tied for 12th in the Corales Puntacana Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

Eala begins Madrid Open bid, on possible collision course anew with Swiatek

3 hours ago
Alex Eala and Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland could be headed for a rematch at the Mutua Madrid Open, which kicks...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

Pistons hold off Knicks for first NBA playoff win since 2008

5 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons snapped their NBA-record 15-game playoff losing streak with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks to...
Sports
fbtw
Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

Biles 'not so sure' about competing at Los Angeles Olympics

5 hours ago
American gymnast Simone Biles, voted Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus Sport Awards ceremony in Madrid, said she remained...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

Duplantis kicks off Diamond League amid Johnson-led changing landscape

5 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis heads up a stellar cast of athletes kicking off the 16th Diamond League season in Xiamen...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with