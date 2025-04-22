Growling Tigresses, Aguilas to break WMPBL finals tie

Game Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

6 p.m. – UST vs Pilipinas Aguilas (Finals Game 3)

MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament Finals as University of Santo Tomas and Pilipinas Aguilas meet in the winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday, April 23.

The Growling Tigresses, fresh off a gritty 69-64 win in Game 2, have fought their way back into contention after a tough double-overtime loss to the Aguilas in the Finals series opener of the tournament, backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Now, with their backs against the wall, UST is determined to complete the comeback and claim the championship at 6 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, but standing in their way is a determined Pilipinas Aguilas squad that has been dominant throughout the tournament.

Growling Tigresses head coach Ged Austria is focusing on limiting their mistakes and maintaining discipline on both ends of the floor, knowing that every possession counts in their pursuit of the inaugural championship.

“Can’t disclose the details on the technical side, of course, ‘yung kailangan namin gawin is to correct our mistakes na nasa game plan,” said Austria.

“Very glaring eh, syempre we can’t disclose the game plan pero alam namin, alam ko at sinabi ko na sa players kung ano pa ‘yung mga mali at kailangan i-improve. Of course, effort in discipline, disiplinado na sila kanina than Game 1 kasi mas konti ‘yung errors,” he added.

Aguilas star Alexis Pana, who filled the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals, and a block in their Game 2 loss, is focused on the same goal — minimizing mistakes and elevating her team's performance in the winner-take-all Game 3.

“I don’t wanna talk about that. I just want to play our game and just focus on the things that we need to correct and all that stuff,” said the Filipino-American guard.

Both teams are primed to give it their all in this winner-take-all showdown, with everything on the line and no room for error as the WMPBL Finals, supported by sponsors Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin, culminate in its decisive Game 3.

Game 2 heroes Oma Onianwa and Rachelle Ambos, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, in the win after underperforming in the series opener, are expected to step up once again and support Kent Pastrana and Eka Soriano in the decider for UST.

Meanwhile, Pana will take charge of Pilipinas Aguilas, with Mar Prado, Elaine Etang, and Chack Cabinbin backing her up, as they look to bounce back in the series and secure the championship in Game 3.