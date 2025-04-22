^

Sports

Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 1:50pm
Chess prospect Canino in danger of missing Mongolia tilt due to clearance woes
Ruelle Canino
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino on Tuesday sought help from the government to facilitate the release of her Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) clearance for minors like her to be able to compete in the Asian Zonals in Mongolia.

The 16-year-old Canino, the reigning national women’s champion and a member of the Philippine team that snared a historic category B gold medal in last year’s Budapest Olympiad, told The STAR Tuesday that she missed her morning flight because of the absence of this particular document from DSWD needed for minors traveling abroad.

The delay was reportedly caused by the newly implemented digitization of DSWD’s system.

“My flight was supposed to be 8 a.m. this morning but I wasn’t able to come anymore,” said Canino. “We tried to plead with the immigration but I wasn’t allowed.”

Due to this, the lean but mean delegation of Grandmaster Daniel Quizon, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and International Master Pau Bersamina, who recently finished a strong second in the just concluded Bangkok Open, with NCFP CEO GM Jayson Gonzales as head of delegation, was forced to leave Canino behind.

The Zonals, which stakes slots to the World Cup, is scheduled to start today.

Canino though isn’t losing hope.

“I will wait,” she said.

Frayna, one of Canino’s coaches, wasn’t happy with the delay.

“Digitization usually should make the process faster, but why is this happening?” she said.

RUELLE CANINO
Recommended
