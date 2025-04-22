^

Miami needs another miracle

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2025 | 12:00am

Miami is safely in the NBA playoffs despite a harrowing regular season that saw a recalcitrant Jimmy Butler slapped with three suspensions fordetrimental conductand a lowly 37-45 record, its worst since an identical mark in 2014-15On the way to the playoffs, the Heat lost 10 in a row but rebounded to win 10 of the next 14 before engaging East No. 1 Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs yesterday.

There was celebration in Miamis lockerroom after surviving two play-in road games to become the first 10th seed ever to advance to the playoffsThe Heat won six of its last seven road outings up to the end of the play-inIt was an incredible achievement for the franchise that endured multiple distractions stemming from Butlers public disclosures of his discontent with Miami managementButler locked horns with Miami president Pat Riley who wouldnt tolerate his behavior of unilaterally skipping games for whatever reasonButler habitually sat out contests at a rate of 25 percent a season during his stormy Miami stopMoney was at the heart of the disconnect with Riley refusing to give Butler a potential two-year $113 million extensionButler was finally traded to Golden State last February in a deal that brought Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell to the Heat.

Imagine the turmoil of Butlers exit and coach Erik Spoelstras challenge of creating chemistry with a major personnel change at midseasonDespite the difficulties, Miami still made it to the playoffsBut can the Heat beat Cleveland in the first roundMiami did it once before as a No. 8 seed, disposing of No. 1 Milwaukee in the 2023 playoffsFour other No. 8 seeds had accomplished the feat so its not as if the mission is impossible.

But Game 1 wasnt exactly how Spo had hoped to start the playoffs at ClevelandThe Cavs blasted Miami, 121-100, to set the tone for the best-of-seven seriesThe Cavs are no strangers to the Last Dance, winning one championship in five Finals with LeBron JamesCoach Kenny Atkinson is out to prove the Cavs can go back to the Finals without the Chosen OneThis season, Cleveland is No. 1 in offense, averaging 121.9 points, No. 1 in two-point percentage, No. 2 in three-point percentage and No. 3 in field goal percentage allowed.

Hoisting Clevelands flag are 6-3 Donovan Mitchell, 6-1 Darius Garland, 6-11 Evan Mobley, 6-11 Jarrett Allen, 6-5 Ty Jerome and 6-5 Max StrusThe Cavs generate firepower from the perimeter with Mitchell, Garland and Jerome combining for 85 points in Game 1 where Cleveland outshot Miami from deep, 18 triples to 13Miami needs another miracle to survive the Cavs.

