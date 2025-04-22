Miami needs another miracle

Miami is safely in the NBA playoffs despite a harrowing regular season that saw a recalcitrant Jimmy Butler slapped with three suspensions for “detrimental conduct” and a lowly 37-45 record, its worst since an identical mark in 2014-15. On the way to the playoffs, the Heat lost 10 in a row but rebounded to win 10 of the next 14 before engaging East No. 1 Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs yesterday.

There was celebration in Miami’s lockerroom after surviving two play-in road games to become the first 10th seed ever to advance to the playoffs. The Heat won six of its last seven road outings up to the end of the play-in. It was an incredible achievement for the franchise that endured multiple distractions stemming from Butler’s public disclosures of his discontent with Miami management. Butler locked horns with Miami president Pat Riley who wouldn’t tolerate his behavior of unilaterally skipping games for whatever reason. Butler habitually sat out contests at a rate of 25 percent a season during his stormy Miami stop. Money was at the heart of the disconnect with Riley refusing to give Butler a potential two-year $113 million extension. Butler was finally traded to Golden State last February in a deal that brought Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell to the Heat.

Imagine the turmoil of Butler’s exit and coach Erik Spoelstra’s challenge of creating chemistry with a major personnel change at midseason. Despite the difficulties, Miami still made it to the playoffs. But can the Heat beat Cleveland in the first round? Miami did it once before as a No. 8 seed, disposing of No. 1 Milwaukee in the 2023 playoffs. Four other No. 8 seeds had accomplished the feat so it’s not as if the mission is impossible.

But Game 1 wasn’t exactly how Spo had hoped to start the playoffs at Cleveland. The Cavs blasted Miami, 121-100, to set the tone for the best-of-seven series. The Cavs are no strangers to the Last Dance, winning one championship in five Finals with LeBron James. Coach Kenny Atkinson is out to prove the Cavs can go back to the Finals without the Chosen One. This season, Cleveland is No. 1 in offense, averaging 121.9 points, No. 1 in two-point percentage, No. 2 in three-point percentage and No. 3 in field goal percentage allowed.

Hoisting Cleveland’s flag are 6-3 Donovan Mitchell, 6-1 Darius Garland, 6-11 Evan Mobley, 6-11 Jarrett Allen, 6-5 Ty Jerome and 6-5 Max Strus. The Cavs generate firepower from the perimeter with Mitchell, Garland and Jerome combining for 85 points in Game 1 where Cleveland outshot Miami from deep, 18 triples to 13. Miami needs another miracle to survive the Cavs.