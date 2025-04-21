Sarines, Suzuki aim for titles anew as JPGT Sherwood fires off

MANILA, Philippines — Consistency will be Lisa Sarines’ key weapon as she aims for a second straight victory in the Luzon Series of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour, which resumes Tuesday, April 22, with the ICTSI Sherwood Hills JPGT Championship in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Sarines dominated the tour’s opening leg at Eagle Ridge’s Norman course, carding a pair of 74s and beating her twin sister Mona by 13 strokes. She attributed her strong performance to excellent putting, which compensated for earlier struggles with her long game.

The two-week break has allowed her to refine her driving, making her a tougher contender in the girls’ 11-14 division for the 36-hole second leg of the seven-stage Luzon series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club.

Mona Sarines, however, is determined to bounce back and spoil her sister’s title bid, along with strong contenders Arielle Espartero, Keira Que, Stella Pallasigui, Kendra Garingalao, Ma. Althea Bañez and Eliana Dumalaog.

Lisa Sarines faces Bañez, Garingalao and Espartero in the 11:33 a.m. flight, with Mona Sarines drawing Dumalaog, Pallasigui and Que in the earlier group at 11:25 a.m.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Ryuji Suzuki is also seeking back-to-back wins after coming away with an eight-stroke triumph over Race Manhit at Eagle Ridge.

But with a 22-player field that includes Vito Sarines, Jacob Casuga, Matthias Espinas, and Rafael Hernandez, the Southwoods standout is bracing for a tougher challenge in scorching conditions. He slugs it out with Vito Sarines, Casuga and Ryuichi Tao at 7:36 a.m.

Excitement also builds in the youngest 7-10 category, with Mavis Espedido and Venus delos Santos expected to slug it out again for top honors in the girls’ division. Espedido won the opening leg by 14 strokes, but delos Santos aims to mount a strong comeback on a tough, windy course.

Athena Serapio, Amiya Tablac, Tyra Garingalao, Penelope Sy and Andrea Dee are also in the mix. Espedido and delos Santos will be joined by Serapio and Sy in the 6:32 a.m. flight.

With first-leg winner Zach Guico skipping this leg, the boys’ 7-10 title is up for grabs among Zoji Edoc, Michael Hortel, Halo Pangilinan, Harvey Hernandez, Hugo Pallasigui, Blake Sy, Jeremiah Tan and Alexian Ching.

The 15-18 category also promises intense competition in the 54-hole event with Zach Villaroman, Alonso Espartero, Gabriel Handog, Alonso Corpus, Jose Carlos Taruc, Rafael Mañaol, Patrick Tambalque, John Paul Agustin, Jr. and Tristan Padilla all geared up for top honors.

In the girls’ premier division, Levonne Talion and Rafa Anciano are set for a rematch. Talion staged a dramatic rally from eight shots down in regulation to win in a playoff in the first leg.

Angelica Bañez and Chloe Rada add more firepower to the competitive field with the premier division serving as part of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) system, adding further stakes to the outcome.

Under the tour’s revised rules, players are restricted to either the Luzon or VisMin Series based on their residence or birthplace and may not switch between circuits. To qualify for the season-ending North vs. South Elite Junior Finals on September 30 to October 2, participants must compete in at least three legs with the top four from each division in both series will advance.

The Luzon Series continues with its third leg at Splendido Taal on April 28-30, while the VisMin Series, also composed of seven legs, kicks off May 5-7 at Mactan Island Golf Course in Cebu.