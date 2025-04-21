Hoey ties for 12th as Higgo triumphs; rookie Lindblad scores LPGA breakthrough

Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey carded a late birdie to salvage a 71 in a challenging final round at the Corales Puntacana Championship, finishing in a tie for 12th and narrowly missing a Top 10 spot.

The $4-million PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event, held in the Dominican Republic, was won in dramatic fashion by South Africa’s Garrick Higgo, who came from behind to claim the title.

But Higgo didn’t need a spectacular finish to secure the victory — his even-par 72 at the demanding Corales layout proved enough as overnight leader Joel Dahmen faltered under pressure. Dahmen stumbled to a four-over 76, bogeying the final three holes and surrendering the lead in the closing stretch.

Despite a closing round of even-par, Higgo capitalized on a late collapse by Dahmen to capture the title with a 14-under-par 274 total worth $720,000.

Dahmen wound up with a 76 and fell into a tie for second at 275 alongside Alejandro Tosti (68), Keith Mitchell (71), Jeremy Paul (72) and Michael Thorbjornsen (73).

Hoey, backed by ICTSI, finished with a one-under card for a 10-under 278, securing a share of 12th place. The Filipino-American showed grit throughout the final round, bouncing back with birdies after each bogey, including a clutch chip-in on the par-3 17th.

His performance marked a return to form after missing the cut at the Texas Open, following a season-best tied for 11th finish at the Houston Open.

On the LPGA Tour, Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad made a stunning breakthrough at the JM Eagle Championship, securing her maiden title in only her third start as a tour member.

The 25-year-old former world amateur No. 1 carded a final-round 68 for a 21-under-par 267 at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles.

“You should never not expect it, right?” said Lindblad. “But obviously I got it done. Just kind of crazy.”

Lindblad appeared headed for a playoff until Japan’s Akie Iwai faltered on the final hole, missing a four-foot par putt that would’ve extended the contest. Iwai finished one stroke back at 268 after a 69. American Lauren Coughlin (70), Germany’s Esther Henseleit (64), and Japan’s Miyu Yamashita (66) shared third at 269.

Several contenders surged into the mix early in the final round but faded under Sunday pressure. Jeeno Thitikul finished with a 69 for solo ninth at 272, while world No. 1 Nelly Korda struggled on the back nine and ended tied for 16th at 274 after a final-round 72.