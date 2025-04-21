GCash Eco Run plants over 76,000 trees thru support of growing running community, local partners

Runners gather at the starting line of the first-ever GCash Eco Run, taking strides for sustainability and mangrove restoration.

First-ever GCash Eco Run gathers 12,000 Eco Runners and sustainability partners to take collective action for mangrove reforestation in the Negros region

MAKATI, Philippines — The time, effort and dedication needed to train for a race or marathon make crossing the finish line so rewarding for many runners. In the same way, creating a greener, more sustainable future requires the same level of collective commitment.

More than just a race, the first-ever GCash Eco Run turned the streets of Ayala Avenue, Makati, into an eco-movement. Over 12,000 eco-runners laced up their shoes—not just to set personal records but to make a lasting impact on the environment. With the support of its event sponsors and sustainability partners, this milestone initiative has already planted 76,000 trees across 11 hectares in the Negros region.

(From left) Content Creators Reyn Bautista, Reuel Morales and Baileys Acot join the first-ever GCash Eco Run

Nuvali Run Club members joined the 10KM race of the GCash Eco Run.

GCash Eco Run’s interactive booths by advocacy and sustainability partners, promoting sustainable practices and adopting an eco-conscious lifestyle.

A race that goes beyond the finish line

In support of the South Negros Reforestation Initiative, a long-standing partnership between Silliman University and GCash, each sign-up to the GCash Eco Run contributed to the planting of a grey stilted mangrove tree in Negros Occidental. GCash doubled their commitment by pledging an additional tree for every participant. This means that the runners alone contributed 24,000 new trees.

Grey stilted mangroves play a vital role in environmental conservation as they mitigate the impacts of extreme weather and sequester carbon while providing habitats for marine life. As a result, mangrove forests are some of the most effective natural ecosystems for carbon storage today, making them a crucial asset in the fight against climate change.

In line with its commitment to using tech for good, the GCash Eco Run served as a platform to raise awareness on sustainable living, bringing together partner organizations and eco-conscious brands to share their advocacies and inspire collective action.

Organizations championing various sustainability advocacies joined, such as Berdeng Kalaw, which collects paper and metal for recycling; Caritas Manila, which turns clothing donations into funds for scholars; Zolo, which resells and recycles e-waste; and Aling Tindera, which gathers plastic waste for recycling.

Attendees also explored products from the partner eco-merchants such as Cut the Craft, Bukid ni Bogs, Wonderhome Naturals, Eco Shift and Commune. They also got their GCash VISA cards from 100% recycled plastic.

GCash makes it easy for partners to drive positive change by bridging them to Silliman University, turning commitments into real action. With the support of eight companies working together for a greener future, a total of 52,000 trees will be planted in Negros on top of the 24,000 trees from the eco runners.

Continue taking steps for the environment with GForest

GCash continues to make sustainable living easier and more accessible for every Filipino. Through GForest, every transaction on the GCash app, such as cashing in, sending money, paying bills, buying load or even taking 20,000 steps a day, earns green energy points, which users can redeem to plant virtual trees and contribute to a greener future.

Together with various partner organizations, GCash transforms these into actual trees, planted in key areas around the country, demonstrating how GForest serves as a Tech for Good platform.

“Much like how GForest turns virtual trees into actual ones, the GCash Eco Run brings together our community of 'Green Heroes,' driven by a shared purpose to create real-world impact—one step, one tree and one action at a time," said CJ Alegre, GCash head of sustainability.

The biggest digital eco-movement is now even bigger. Every step, every action, and every tree planted brings us closer to a greener future. Be a green hero today and sign up by tapping GForest on your GCash app dashboard.

The GCash Eco Run is supported by corporate partners who also pledged trees, such as IKEA Philippines, Globe AT HOME, Pay & Go, and eTap Solutions. This effort strengthens Silliman University mangrove reforestation efforts.

