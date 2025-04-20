Lady Falcons relish Season 87 run, optimistic on future

The Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate after winning against the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, April 12, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing out on the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four, things are looking promising for the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Adamson fell short of a semifinal spot this season, with two more elimination games remaining.

Led by super rookie Shai Nitura, the Lady Falcons improved their record to 5-7 this season, through 12 games.

Last season, they won just three of their 14 contests.

Following their four-set win last Saturday over the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, Nitura said that while they missed out on the Final Four bus, their spirited run this time around will be a huge boost to them in the coming years.

“If I will reflect sa napagdaanan ng team, yung growth ng team, I'm very happy and very thankful and grateful. Kasi, alam mo yun, sobrang laki ng tulong na ito for our coming seasons,” she told reporters.

“And grateful ako na kahit ganun nga, nung di kami makapasok ng Final Four, pero yung learnings na makukuha namin is sobrang laki,” she added.

“Sobrang laking foundation na ito for us. So, ayun, very grateful.”

During their clash with FEU, Nitura set the single-season scoring record with 314 points.

This broke Alyssa Valdez’s record set back in 2015.

“No promises po, pero hope is there. Hope is up.”

Adamson head coach JP Yude, for his part, said he believes them not making the Final Four has a purpose, and that this season will already be part of their preparations next year.

“Siguro sa ganitong nangyayari ngayon, I know na may mga purpose at lahat ng ito. So hindi na kami nakapasok ngayon, so better na mag-start na kami ngayon for the next season. So makuha yung kumpiyansa, na alam namin na ma-gain namin yung confidence palagi,” he said.

“I know na yun lang, one thing lang sa akin is always lang ako magta-trust kung anong plano at will ni Lord sa team na ito. Kasi kami ito, trabahuin lang talaga namin. Lagi ko sinasabi sa mga bata, always do your best, trabahuin natin every time, makinig tayo sa instruction, obey, pag-aralan natin ang kalaban natin, pero hindi natin hawak kung anong magiging resulta pagdating ng game,” he added.

Only five teams are still in the running for a semifinal spot. Aside from top-seeded National University, which already punched a ticket to the next round, La Salle, University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines.

The Lady Falcons will be back in action on Wednesday, taking on La Salle. They will finish their season next Sunday against UP.