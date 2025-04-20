^

Sports

Hoey slips on moving day as Dahmen stays in control; wild finish looms at LPGA Tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 11:38am
Hoey slips on moving day as Dahmen stays in control; wild finish looms at LPGA Tour
Rico Hoey
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey lost ground on moving day, settling for a two-birdie, one-bogey 71 that saw him virtually bow out of contention at the Corales Puntacana Championship still held in control by Joel Dahmen at the Corales course of the Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Hoey’s front nine featured one birdie and one bogey, highlighted by seven scrambling pars. The golfer managed to par the first three holes before birdieing the par-5 No. 4. After bogeying the 10th, he parred the remaining holes, notching three more up-and-down saves.

Despite moving up two spots to a share of 15th, the ICTSI-backed Filipino campaigner remained eight strokes behind Dahmen with a nine-under 207 aggregate heading into the final round of the $4-million event.

Dahmen, after producing red-hot bogey-free rounds of 62 and 66, cooled off with a 71 but retained a solid lead at 199.

He parred the opening hole before recording his first bogey on the par-3 second. A birdie on the third was offset by bogeys on the fifth and 10th, though he rebounded with consecutive birdies on 12 and 13 to salvage a 36-35 card.

Dahmen carries a three-shot cushion into Sunday over Chan Kim (69), Michael Thorbjornsen (70), and Garrick Higgo (70), who are tied at 202. Close behind at 203 are Vince Whaley (66), Jeremy Paul (67), and Ben Martin (67).

In California, Akie Iwai fired a brilliant eagle-aided 64 to earn a share of the lead after 54 holes in the JM Eagle Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles.

Iwai, playing alongside her twin sister Chisato, played freely and opened her round with an eagle-3. She followed with six birdies over the final 11 holes for a 33-31 card and a 17-under 199 total, tying Lauren Coughlin and Ingrid Lindblad for the lead.

Coughlin birdied two of her last three holes to post a 66, while Lindblad, a halfway co-leader, followed her second-round 63 with a 68, thanks to four birdies on the back nine.

The tightly packed leaderboard also features Ina Yoon (64) at 201, just two strokes back. Defending champion Nelly Korda (64-67-70), Rio Takeda, and Minjee Lee are also in the hunt with 202s.

Korda had a chance to join Yoon at 201 but missed a one-foot par putt on the 18th, dampening an otherwise impressive round that included a tap-in eagle on the par-5 No. 16 after a stellar 7-iron approach from 171 yards.

At 203, just four shots off the pace, are Jeeno Thitikul and Miyu Yamashita.

Thitikul notched four birdies through 13 holes but bogeyed the par-3 No. 15 after a bunker miscue. She recovered with a birdie on the next hole but settled for pars to close.

GOLF

RICO HOEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Creamline, PLDT start AVC bids

Creamline, PLDT start AVC bids

13 hours ago
Volleyball fans are in for a big Easter Sunday treat with four explosive matches marking the kickoff of the 2025 AVC Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala has eyes on French Open

Eala has eyes on French Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Breakout star Alex Eala is officially marching into her Grand Slam main draw debut.
Sports
fbtw
Hoey fires 68, climbs to 17th

Hoey fires 68, climbs to 17th

13 hours ago
Rico Hoey produced a second straight four-under 68 to climb 14 places in the Corales Puntacana Championship on Good Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Will OKC go all the way?

Will OKC go all the way?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
With the play-in tournament done, the NBA playoffs are set to unfold as eight of the 16 qualified teams swing into first round...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand, Philippines teams shine in JGFP International meet

Thailand, Philippines teams shine in JGFP International meet

13 hours ago
Thailand bagged the prestigious 13-18 age bracket championship while provincial teams from the Philippines took the spotlight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Junior visits Sherwood

ICTSI Junior visits Sherwood

13 hours ago
Levonne Talion, fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Rafa Anciano in the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour’s...
Sports
fbtw
Arca makes move in Bangkok

Arca makes move in Bangkok

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Christian Gian Carlo Arca continued to flash his potential as the country’s next Grandmaster after Daniel Quizon as...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand, Philippine teams win titles in JGFP International Inter-Club meet

Thailand, Philippine teams win titles in JGFP International Inter-Club meet

17 hours ago
Thailand’s golf team bagged the prestigious 13-18 age bracket championship, squad teams from the country’s provinces...
Sports
fbtw
Eala set for Grand Slam main draw debut in French Open

Eala set for Grand Slam main draw debut in French Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Breakout star Alex Eala is officially marching into her Grand Slam main draw debut.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with