Hoey slips on moving day as Dahmen stays in control; wild finish looms at LPGA Tour

MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey lost ground on moving day, settling for a two-birdie, one-bogey 71 that saw him virtually bow out of contention at the Corales Puntacana Championship still held in control by Joel Dahmen at the Corales course of the Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Hoey’s front nine featured one birdie and one bogey, highlighted by seven scrambling pars. The golfer managed to par the first three holes before birdieing the par-5 No. 4. After bogeying the 10th, he parred the remaining holes, notching three more up-and-down saves.

Despite moving up two spots to a share of 15th, the ICTSI-backed Filipino campaigner remained eight strokes behind Dahmen with a nine-under 207 aggregate heading into the final round of the $4-million event.

Dahmen, after producing red-hot bogey-free rounds of 62 and 66, cooled off with a 71 but retained a solid lead at 199.

He parred the opening hole before recording his first bogey on the par-3 second. A birdie on the third was offset by bogeys on the fifth and 10th, though he rebounded with consecutive birdies on 12 and 13 to salvage a 36-35 card.

Dahmen carries a three-shot cushion into Sunday over Chan Kim (69), Michael Thorbjornsen (70), and Garrick Higgo (70), who are tied at 202. Close behind at 203 are Vince Whaley (66), Jeremy Paul (67), and Ben Martin (67).

In California, Akie Iwai fired a brilliant eagle-aided 64 to earn a share of the lead after 54 holes in the JM Eagle Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles.

Iwai, playing alongside her twin sister Chisato, played freely and opened her round with an eagle-3. She followed with six birdies over the final 11 holes for a 33-31 card and a 17-under 199 total, tying Lauren Coughlin and Ingrid Lindblad for the lead.

Coughlin birdied two of her last three holes to post a 66, while Lindblad, a halfway co-leader, followed her second-round 63 with a 68, thanks to four birdies on the back nine.

The tightly packed leaderboard also features Ina Yoon (64) at 201, just two strokes back. Defending champion Nelly Korda (64-67-70), Rio Takeda, and Minjee Lee are also in the hunt with 202s.

Korda had a chance to join Yoon at 201 but missed a one-foot par putt on the 18th, dampening an otherwise impressive round that included a tap-in eagle on the par-5 No. 16 after a stellar 7-iron approach from 171 yards.

At 203, just four shots off the pace, are Jeeno Thitikul and Miyu Yamashita.

Thitikul notched four birdies through 13 holes but bogeyed the par-3 No. 15 after a bunker miscue. She recovered with a birdie on the next hole but settled for pars to close.