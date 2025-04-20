^

Will OKC go all the way?

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Will OKC go all the way?
Six different teams sat on the NBA throne the last six seasons, indicating a growing parity. Gone are the dynasty days of the Chicago Bulls, Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Heat and Warriors who combined to win 19 of 23 championships from 1996 to 2018. Of the league’s 30 franchises, only 10 haven’t reigned – Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indiana, Clippers, Memphis, Minnesota, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix and Utah. Five of the 10 failed to make it to the playoffs this year – Brooklyn, Charlotte, New Orleans, Phoenix and Utah.
With the play-in tournament done, the NBA playoffs are set to unfold as eight of the 16 qualified teams swing into first round action today. The East pairings are No. 1 Cleveland against No. 8 Miami, No. 2 Boston against No. 7 Orlando, No. 3 New York against No. 6 Detroit and No. 4 Indiana against No. 5 Milwaukee. The West matchups are No. 1 Oklahoma City against No. 8 Memphis, No. 2 Houston against No. 7 Golden State, No. 3 LA Lakers against No. 6 Minnesota and No. 4 Denver against No. 5 LA Clippers.

OKC posted the best record this season with the Thunder rolling to a 68-14 record in the West. Cleveland took second overall at 64-18, first in the East. Defending champion Boston is No. 3 overall and No. 2 in the East. Only OKC, Cleveland and Boston registered more than 60 victories. OKC made it to the Finals in 2012 but was scuttled by Miami. When the Thunder was in Seattle as the SuperSonics, the team won the title in 1976. The relocation happened in 2008. The big question is: Will OKC go all the way with coach Mark Daigneault? One of his assistants, incidentally, is Chip Engelland, the renowned shooting doctor who played for Northern Cement in the PBA and led San Miguel Beer to the Jones Cup title in 1985.

Seven players are averaging in double figures for OKC with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 26, averaging 32.7 points to lead the charge. The Thunder’s average age is 24.5 years with Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams, both 30, the seniors. OKC’s 7-1 Chet Holmgren, 22, and 7-0 Isaiah Hartenstein, 26, provide a solid Twin Towers combination that’s tough to dislodge at either post. Holmgren missed 39 straight games to recover from hip fracture surgery but is ready to battle in the playoffs. Sports Illustrated picked OKC to beat Boston in the Finals while Athlon Sports chose the Celtics over the Thunder for the championship. If OKC is destined to advance to the Last Dance, SGA and the troops won’t back down from the challenge of going all the way. This could be OKC’s year with the Thunder poised to become the seventh different team to win the crown in seven years.

