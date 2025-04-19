Thailand, Philippine teams win titles in JGFP International Inter-Club meet

Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) officials, led by its president Oliver Gan, center, hope for more international tournaments through partnership with other Asian countries following the success of the International Inter-Club held at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga. Also in photo are, from left, JGFP director Ely Saludar, JGFP secretary-general Ariel Vanguardia, JGFP vice president Rel Gomez, Stanley Ioo of Malaysia Golf Association’s national junior development program, Thailand Golf Association and Thailand national team coach Narudchai “Robert” Ouiwattanachai, Junior Golf of Thailand Club Likit Chaiyakitch, Mimosa Plus golf director Rory Young, National Golf Association of the Philippines director Pepot Iñigo and JGFP corporate secretary Mariel Macasaet.

MANILA, Philippines — Thailand’s golf team bagged the prestigious 13-18 age bracket championship, squad teams from the country’s provinces took the spotlight in the 12-under category in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) International Inter-Club tournament held recently at the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

After posting 166-168 on the first two days, Thailand managed to score just 157 points on the final round — its lowest — but enough to capture the title with a three-point win with its total of 491 points, beating Malaysia’s 488 points. Lapassapon Liberto Heras-Gomez led Thailand’s final day performance with a one-under-par 55 points highlighted by three birdies against two bogeys, while teammates Sarunyapong Hongamata and Pranai Reankrai added 51 points each.

TGA-Philippines finished third as the team of Jadar Kiatphonsin, who had a final-round 54, Wirada Tawinsang and Nicole Gan — 50 points apiece — had a total score of 469 points, followed by Go for Gold (461 points).

On the other hand, Brittannika Golf Club, a small-town team from South Cotabato, delivered the tournament’s biggest surprise as it bagged the 12-and-under Championship Division.

Jared Saban stood tall as he carded a one-under 55 points with five birdies and four bogeys, while his cousin Laurence Saban added 48 points and Brittanny Tamayo had 47 as the team matched their opening round of 150 points on the final day to post a total score of 300 points as Brittannika beat tournament favorite Camp Aguinaldo 2 by five points.

Camp Aguinaldo 2 was led by 51-point rounds from Luis Espinosa and Maurysse Abalos, with Quincy Pilac adding 46 for a total of 295 points. Team Lue de Guzman took third place with 287 points, drawing strong final rounds from Brie Macasaet (48), Lucas de Guzman (47) and Sooren Lee (43).

Other provincial teams that made a strong showing include Del Monte Golf Club from Bukidnon, which placed second behind SG Asialink in the U-12 Developmental 1, while Cebu Country Club 1 and Baguio Country Club 1 made it to the odium as second and third placers, respectively, in Developmental 2.

“We commend the JGFP for its programs, including this one where we partnered with our brothers from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. Hopefully we can do more of this in the coming years. JGFP, headed by Oliver Gan and his board, has done so much to boost junior golf in the country,” said JGFP chairman emeritus Tommy Manotoc, former NGAP president and national team coach for golf.