^

Sports

Eala set for Grand Slam main draw debut in French Open

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 2:15pm
Eala set for Grand Slam main draw debut in French Open
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines calls for a towel against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Breakout star Alex Eala is officially marching into her Grand Slam main draw debut.

Eala is part of the 104 direct entries to the 2025 French Open from May 19 to June 8 in Paris as announced Saturday, marking her much-awaited stint in the main tournament after multiple exits in the qualifiers.

The 19-year-old Filipina sensation finally did it after reaching a career-high ranking of No. 72 in the Women’s Tennis Association, thanks to a historic Cinderella run in the Miami Open.

Only the Top 100 players get a direct invite to all the Grand Slam and W1000 tourneys, including the Roland Garros as part of the four annual tennis majors.

Previously, Eala was making it to the Grand Slam only as a wildcard and only in the qualifying rounds, where she fell short at least three times in the finale.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, reigning champion and No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, as well as No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States headline the star-studded cast of French Open.

Eala, then a No. 140 player and a wildcard entry, stunned Swiatek in the Miami Open quarterfinals before falling just short against Pegula in the Final Four. Sabalenka went on to beat Pegula in the finale to win the W1000 tourney.

That run, including wins against other former Grand Slam winners, catapulted Eala to new heights, the WTA Top 100 and now into the French Open main draw.

She became the first Filipina WTA semifinalist and the first to beat three Grand Slam champions, including two Top-5 players.

Eala was also the second wildcard to defeat three or more Grand Slam champions in a single tour-level event after Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) at the Wimbledon 2023 as well as the third wildcard semifinalist after Justine Henin (Belgium) in 2010 and Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) in 2018.

Meanwhile, Eala as the No. 1 seed bowed to WTA No. 137 Panna Udvardy of Hungary in the second round of the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal, 6(4)-7), 4-6.

She previously beat WTA No. 182 Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, in the rain-hit first round as part of her French Open preparations that will continue in the Madrid Open next week.

ALEX EALA

FRENCH OPEN

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hoey sizzles early but slips late; Pagdanganan blows birdie-eagle start

Hoey sizzles early but slips late; Pagdanganan blows birdie-eagle start

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Rico Hoey launched another title campaign with a promising 68 in the opening round of the Corales Puntacana Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set wobble to defeat Laslo Djere, 6-2, 6-4, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) and reach the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks oust Kings, stay in NBA playoff race

Mavericks oust Kings, stay in NBA playoff race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks kept their flickering playoff hopes alive after eliminating the Sacramento Kings, 120-106, in their play-in...
Sports
fbtw
Youth-veteran player combo key for Hotshots

Youth-veteran player combo key for Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The perfect mix of the youth and veteran plays will be a “very big” factor for the hungry Magnolia Hotshots squad...
Sports
fbtw
From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt

From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt

1 day ago
Lines of chalk mark out the lanes of a rudimentary running track, where a few dozen young hopefuls are racing in the kind...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norris edges Piastri as McLaren tops Jeddah practice

Norris edges Piastri as McLaren tops Jeddah practice

3 hours ago
Lando Norris drew a line in the sand after his trying time in Bahrain last weekend and bossed a second practice at the Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
Heat edge Hawks in OT to take last NBA playoff spot in East

Heat edge Hawks in OT to take last NBA playoff spot in East

4 hours ago
Tyler Herro scored 30 points as the Miami Heat reached the NBA playoffs with a thrilling 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers star Ohtani skips trip to Texas to await birth of first child

Dodgers star Ohtani skips trip to Texas to await birth of first child

4 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani on Major League Baseball's paternity list as the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz into Barcelona semis as defending champion Ruud exits

Alcaraz into Barcelona semis as defending champion Ruud exits

4 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz battled into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur after Casper Ruud's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with