^

Sports

Talion, Anciano primed for rematch in JPGT golf tilt at Sherwood Hills

Philstar.com
April 19, 2025 | 1:37pm
Talion, Anciano primed for rematch in JPGT golf tilt at Sherwood Hills
Rafa Anciano (left) and Levonne Talion
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Levonne Talion, fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Rafa Anciano in the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour’s kickoff leg at Eagle Ridge, is gearing up for another high-stakes showdown as the tour moves to Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The second leg of the seven-stage Luzon Series fires off Tuesday, April 22, promising another action-packed chase for top honors and valuable ranking points.

Talion, who rallied from eight strokes down before edging Anciano on the second sudden-death hole to clinch the girls’ 15-18 crown, seeks a repeat performance in the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

But Anciano is out for redemption, aiming to replicate his strong start and deliver a steadier finish this time around after faltering down the stretch in their previous duel at Eagle Ridge’s Norman course.

Also eyeing back-to-back wins are Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki, who dominated the 11-14 category in the season opener of the nationwide circuit put up by ICTSI.

But the path to repeat victories won’t be easy. Lisa, who routed her twin sister Mona by 13 shots, now faces a stronger cast led by Ma. Althea Banez, Arielle Espartero, Keira Que, Stella Pallasigui, Kendra Garingalao, Eliana Dumalaog and Mona herself.

Suzuki, who cruised to an eight-shot win over Race Manhit, braces for a tighter contest against a deep field that includes Vito Sarines, Matthias Espinas, Rafael Hernandez, Kai Abaya and Jacob Casuga in the boys’ 11-14 bracket.

In the 7-10 division, Mavis Espedido looks to match her dominant 14-shot win over Venus delos Santos. But she will be challenged by Athena Serapio, Amiya Tablac, Tyra Garingalao and Penelope Sy.

The boys’ side also promises a tight contest with Zoji Edoc, Michael Hortel, Halo Pangilinan, Harvey Hernandez, Hugo Pallasigui, Jeremiah Tan and Alexian Ching all in the mix.

The boys’ 15-18 category also heats up with Patrick Tambalque joining the fray after missing the Eagle Ridge leg. He’ll face tough competition from Jose Carlos Taruc, Zach Villaroman, Gabriel Handog, Alonso Corpus and John Paul Agustin, Jr.

The 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, while the 15-18 division will go the full 54 holes.

Beyond individual titles, players in the 15-18 category are chasing World Amateur Golf Ranking points, with the JPGT now officially recognized by the global ranking body.

The added prestige comes with stricter rules as players may only compete in one series — either Luzon or VisMin — based on their residence or birthplace, and cannot switch between the two.

To qualify for the season-ending North vs South Elite Junior Finals in October, players must join at least three legs. The top four players from each division in both series will advance to the championship.

The Luzon Series continues with its third leg at Splendido Taal from April 28-30.

GOLF

LEVONNE TALION

RAFA ANCIANO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hoey sizzles early but slips late; Pagdanganan blows birdie-eagle start

Hoey sizzles early but slips late; Pagdanganan blows birdie-eagle start

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Rico Hoey launched another title campaign with a promising 68 in the opening round of the Corales Puntacana Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters

1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set wobble to defeat Laslo Djere, 6-2, 6-4, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) and reach the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks oust Kings, stay in NBA playoff race

Mavericks oust Kings, stay in NBA playoff race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks kept their flickering playoff hopes alive after eliminating the Sacramento Kings, 120-106, in their play-in...
Sports
fbtw
Youth-veteran player combo key for Hotshots

Youth-veteran player combo key for Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The perfect mix of the youth and veteran plays will be a “very big” factor for the hungry Magnolia Hotshots squad...
Sports
fbtw
From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt

From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt

1 day ago
Lines of chalk mark out the lanes of a rudimentary running track, where a few dozen young hopefuls are racing in the kind...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey moves up, but Dahmen pulls away with record pace

Hoey moves up, but Dahmen pulls away with record pace

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rico Hoey delivered a second straight 68 to climb 14 spots in the standings in the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Norris edges Piastri as McLaren tops Jeddah practice

Norris edges Piastri as McLaren tops Jeddah practice

3 hours ago
Lando Norris drew a line in the sand after his trying time in Bahrain last weekend and bossed a second practice at the Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
Heat edge Hawks in OT to take last NBA playoff spot in East

Heat edge Hawks in OT to take last NBA playoff spot in East

4 hours ago
Tyler Herro scored 30 points as the Miami Heat reached the NBA playoffs with a thrilling 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers star Ohtani skips trip to Texas to await birth of first child

Dodgers star Ohtani skips trip to Texas to await birth of first child

4 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani on Major League Baseball's paternity list as the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with