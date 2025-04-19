Talion, Anciano primed for rematch in JPGT golf tilt at Sherwood Hills

MANILA, Philippines — Levonne Talion, fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Rafa Anciano in the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour’s kickoff leg at Eagle Ridge, is gearing up for another high-stakes showdown as the tour moves to Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The second leg of the seven-stage Luzon Series fires off Tuesday, April 22, promising another action-packed chase for top honors and valuable ranking points.

Talion, who rallied from eight strokes down before edging Anciano on the second sudden-death hole to clinch the girls’ 15-18 crown, seeks a repeat performance in the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

But Anciano is out for redemption, aiming to replicate his strong start and deliver a steadier finish this time around after faltering down the stretch in their previous duel at Eagle Ridge’s Norman course.

Also eyeing back-to-back wins are Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki, who dominated the 11-14 category in the season opener of the nationwide circuit put up by ICTSI.

But the path to repeat victories won’t be easy. Lisa, who routed her twin sister Mona by 13 shots, now faces a stronger cast led by Ma. Althea Banez, Arielle Espartero, Keira Que, Stella Pallasigui, Kendra Garingalao, Eliana Dumalaog and Mona herself.

Suzuki, who cruised to an eight-shot win over Race Manhit, braces for a tighter contest against a deep field that includes Vito Sarines, Matthias Espinas, Rafael Hernandez, Kai Abaya and Jacob Casuga in the boys’ 11-14 bracket.

In the 7-10 division, Mavis Espedido looks to match her dominant 14-shot win over Venus delos Santos. But she will be challenged by Athena Serapio, Amiya Tablac, Tyra Garingalao and Penelope Sy.

The boys’ side also promises a tight contest with Zoji Edoc, Michael Hortel, Halo Pangilinan, Harvey Hernandez, Hugo Pallasigui, Jeremiah Tan and Alexian Ching all in the mix.

The boys’ 15-18 category also heats up with Patrick Tambalque joining the fray after missing the Eagle Ridge leg. He’ll face tough competition from Jose Carlos Taruc, Zach Villaroman, Gabriel Handog, Alonso Corpus and John Paul Agustin, Jr.

The 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, while the 15-18 division will go the full 54 holes.

Beyond individual titles, players in the 15-18 category are chasing World Amateur Golf Ranking points, with the JPGT now officially recognized by the global ranking body.

The added prestige comes with stricter rules as players may only compete in one series — either Luzon or VisMin — based on their residence or birthplace, and cannot switch between the two.

To qualify for the season-ending North vs South Elite Junior Finals in October, players must join at least three legs. The top four players from each division in both series will advance to the championship.

The Luzon Series continues with its third leg at Splendido Taal from April 28-30.