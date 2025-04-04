Maiden Pancho Villaraza Cup golf tourney marks law firmâ€™s 45th anniversary

Maiden Pancho Villaraza Cup golf tourney marks law firm’s 45th anniversary

Held at the 18-hole West Course of the Wack Wack Golf & Country Club, the Pancho Villaraza Cup brought together over a hundred players and golf enthusiasts — including clients, colleagues and friends of the firm — for a day of camaraderie, competition and celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — Villaraza & Angangco (“V&A Law”) recently marked its 45th anniversary with the inaugural Pancho Villaraza Cup.

More than a tournament, the momentous occasion honored both the Firm’s 45-year legacy and the man whose leadership laid the foundation for this remarkable milestone, late founder and former Chairman and CEO, F. Arthur “Pancho” Villaraza.

The event was officially launched by a ceremonial tee-off led by Artie Villaraza, the brother of the late Pancho Villaraza; V&A Law Chairman and CEO Raoul R. Angangco; and V&A Law Senior Partner Bienvenido Somera Jr.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez graced the lunch and awarding ceremony with Deputy House Speaker David Suarez. Former Ambassador of the Philippines to India and Nepal Ramon Bagatsing Jr. was also in attendance.

The tournament was supported by Creative Ventures Travel and Tours as a Diamond Sponsor, along with Platinum Sponsors PAGCOR, Jolliville Holdings Corporation, Digipay (FSG Technological Ventures Inc.), Robinsons Land Corporation and IPM Holdings Inc. Among the gold sponsors are BDO, Burlington, Datatrail, Dyna Drug, Lakan Heritage Liquors, Madrigal Bayot Development Corporation, Okada Manila, and RCBC. Other sponsors of the event were Silver Sponsors Descorp Inc., DITO CME Ventures Inc., EDOTCO Group, Emperador Distillers Inc., John Clements Consultants Inc., Lloyd Laboratories Inc., Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, Malayan Insurance, Bricolage Philippines Inc. (Mr. DIY), SGV and Co., Super Candy Corporation, and TGP Pharma Inc. Four hole-in-one prizes were also up for grabs courtesy of Creative Ventures Travel and Tours, Cocogen Insurance, Getgo Golf Carts and V&A Law.