Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses try to boost semis push

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (men)

11 a.m. – DLSU vs UE (men)

1 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (women)

3 p.m. – DLSU vs UE (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Contenders La Salle and University of Santo Tomas take on separate opponents to shore up their Final Four drive as the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball approaches the crucial homestretch Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers clash with also-ran and winless University of the East at 3 p.m. following the Golden Tigresses’ tiff against Ateneo at 1 p.m. Men’s play also features UST-Ateneo at 9 a.m. and La Salle-UE at 11 a.m.

Both squads are inside the Magic Four with four games to go but La Salle, with a 7-3 slate at solo second, sports a bigger chance of not only keeping its coveted spot but also boosting its twice-to-beat incentive bid. UST is tied with Far Eastern University at 6-4 for the third seed.

Make no mistakes, the Lady Spikers on the heels of their 16th straight win against Ateneo on Wednesday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, are poised to easily bag that goal opposite the Lady Warriors (0-10).

“Our goal is to keep the second seed until the end for the twice-to-beat bonus. Sana magtuloy-tuloy,” said coach Ramil de Jesus, whose wards yielded a set against UE in the first round, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17.

UST, for its part, gained a much-needed shot in the arm earlier this week with a 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8 decision over Adamson to snap a three-game slide that hurt their Top-Two chances.

A win against the Blue Eagles, at sixth spot with a 4-6 slate, would push them back to the heated race.

"Dito na lumalabas yung learning namin towards sa three-game losing streak nga. So yung maturity, decision-making nila, kung we let go or we will fight. ‘Yun yung mga takeaway namin," said coach KungFu Reyes, looking to replicate their easy 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 win against Ateneo in the first round.