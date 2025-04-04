^

Hoey rides Houston momentum, cards 69 in Texas Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 3:19pm
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey carried the momentum from his strong finish at the Houston Open into the Valero Texas Open, putting in an impressive three-under 69 in the opening round paced by Sam Ryder at TPC San Antonio’s Oak Course on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Following a missed cut at the Valspar Championship, Hoey rebounded impressively with a tie for 11th in Houston last week, highlighted by a blistering final-round 64.

In San Antonio, he started strong, birdieing three of his first 10 holes. However, a shaky finish saw him trade two birdies for two bogeys, settling for a 34-35 round.

Despite being six shots behind early leader Sam Ryder, the Filipino shotmaker, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, remained optimistic, continuing to showcase the form needed for a potential breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

The par-72 layout, known as a ball-striker’s course, played favorably for long hitters, leading to a flurry of low scores.

Ryder capitalized with a brilliant 63, finishing with six birdies over his last seven holes to take a one-shot lead over Keith Mitchell, whose bogey-free 64 included an eagle on the par-5 eighth.

Brian Harman posted a 66, while Carlos Young and Jordan Spieth each shot 67s. Tommy Fleetwood carded a 68, tying for sixth with five others.

Hoey found himself in a strong position at T12, alongside Chan Kim, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matteo Manassero, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati.

In 10 events this season, Hoey has made six cuts, with last week’s Houston Open marking his best finish of the year. However, he remains determined to surpass his career-best PGA Tour result – a tie for third at last season’s Shriners Children’s Open.

He also posted two Top 10 finishes last year, including a tied for sixth at Rocket Mortgage Classic and a share of eighth in the Barracuda Championship.

