Saso overcomes early struggles to repel Shibuno, stays in hunt

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso walked a tightrope but pulled through in the end, grinding out a 3&1 victory over Hinako Shibuno to keep her playoff hopes alive in the T-Mobile Match Play Championship at Shallow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Bouncing back from a first-round loss to Korea’s Narin An, Saso faced another tough test against Shibuno, who quickly seized the advantage with a par on the opening hole. Despite Saso managing to pull even twice, the Japanese surged ahead by two shots with a par-birdie run from No. 6 and maintained her lead through No. 10.

But Saso, whose LPGA Tour campaign is backed by ICTSI, found her rhythm when it mattered most. She won the 11th hole, squared the match with a par on No. 12, and then grabbed the lead with a birdie on the par-3 13th.

Though she briefly surrendered the advantage on the next hole, the Filipino-Japanese golfer came through in the clutch, winning three straight holes from No. 15 to close out the match.

With the victory, Saso moved into a tie for second in Group 16 alongside Yealimi Noh, trailing group leader An, who dominated Noh with a resounding 5&4 win.

To advance, Saso must defeat Noh in the final elimination match and hope Shibuno upsets An, potentially forcing a three-way playoff for the lone Round of 16 spot.

In other results, Jeeno Thitikul strengthened her hold on Group 2 lead with a 2&1 win over Gaby Lopez for two points. She joins a list of frontrunners, including fellow Thai Ariya Jutanugarn (Group 1), Sei Young Kim (Group 4), Mao Saigo (Group 7), Brooke Henderson (Group 8), Hyo Joo Kim (Group 9), Celine Boutier (Group 11), A. Lim Kim (Group 12), and Madelene Sagstrom (Group 14).

Jutanugarn edged Brittany Altomare, 2&1, while Sei Young Kim defeated Yuna Nishimura, 4&2. Saigo eked out a 1-up win over Linnea Strom, Henderson cruised past Peiyun Chien, 5&4, and Hyo Joo Kim outlasted Nanna Madsen, 2-up. Boutier held off Sarah Schmeizel, 2&1, A. Lim Kim fended off Grace Kim, 2-up, and Sagstrom secured a 3&2 victory over Minjee Lee.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda rebounded from an all-square result against Altomare with a hard-fought 1-up victory over Jennifer Kupcho, keeping her in contention. She now trails Jutanugarn by just half a point heading into their decisive final elimination match, which will determine who advances to the Last 16.

Only the top player from each of the 16 four-player groups will move on to the knockout stage, with ties resolved through playoffs.