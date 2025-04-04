North vs South Finals highlights enhanced JPGT tour format

MANILA, Philippines — The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) continues its mission to discover and develop young talent across the provinces by unveiling a milestone edition featuring an enhanced format.

Now dubbed the ICTSI Elite Junior PGT Series 2025, the tour expands to a 15-leg nationwide circuit, culminating in the inaugural North vs South Elite Junior Finals at The Country Club from September 30 to October 2.

In last year’s edition, standout players from the Visayas and Mindanao Series claimed six of the eight titles in the JPGT Match Play Finals at The Country Club. The tournament featured four age divisions for boys and girls, reinforcing its goal to uncover, train and develop future national team members and world-class golfers.

Now recognized as a counting event for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), the JPGT provides Filipino junior golfers with an internationally accredited platform to showcase their skills and gain exposure in global circuits.

The JPGT, introduced in 2023, brings a more structured age-category system, now grouped into 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 years old.

Players may only compete in one series (Luzon or VisMin) based on either their residence or birthplace. Once registered in a series, they must participate exclusively in that series. Switching between North and South to qualify for the finals is not allowed.

Each series features seven tournaments where players earn points based on rankings. The best three results will count toward final standings. To qualify for the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, participants must play in at least three events with the top four players from each division in both series advancing to the championship round.

The circuit kicks off with the North Series on April 8-10 at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club’s Norman Course, followed by the second leg at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite, on April 22-24. The third stop is scheduled for April 28-30 at Splendido Taal.

Meanwhile, the VisMin Series begins in Cebu with the May 5-7 tournament at Mactan Island Golf Course. The action then moves to Negros Occidental for the May 14-16 event at Marapara, followed by the Bacolod Golf Club in Murcia on May 19-21.

The four-leg Mindanao swing will start on June 25-27 at Del Monte Golf and Country Club in Bukidnon, with Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro staging the next leg from June 30 to July 2, and South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates and the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao hosting the last two stops from July 9-11 and July 14-16, respectively.

Action then swings back for the last four Luzon Series, starting at Riviera Golf Club Inc. from July 29-31; followed by Caliraya Springs Golf Club from August 5-7; the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Pampanga from August 12-14; and the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club in Baguio from August 19-21.