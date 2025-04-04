^

Rockets star Jalen Green rocks unreleased Kevin Quiambao adidas shoe, designed by Quiccs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 10:13am
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets drives toward the basket as Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz and Kyle Filipowski #22 defend during the first period at Toyota Center on April 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Jack Gorman / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- NBA star Jalen Green represented the Philippines real well in the annual Filipino Heritage Night Thursday (Manila time).

Green, who has Filipino blood, and the Houston Rockets faced the Utah Jazz on Thursday in time for the celebration of Filipino culture and basketball.

On the court, the explosive guard also showcased the highly anticipated KQ x Quiccs Adizero Select 3.0.

The adidas shoes is an exclusive Filipino collaboration between Filipino basketball superstar Kevin Quiambao, who is playing for the Goyang Sono Skygunners, and world-renowned toy and street artist Quiccs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quiccs (@quiccs)

It was sported by Green on the night the Rockets clinched a playoff spot after blasting th Jazz, 143-105, to secure their first postseason stint since the 2019-2020 season.

He also posted the insoles of the shoes on his Instagram story, with the caption “Some heat for tonight.”

For his part, Quiccs said he is “honored” to see the shoes, which would be “dropping in the near future,” worn by Green.

In a statement, adidas said that the shoes being used by Green marked “another major milestone for Philippine basketball and sneaker culture.”

“Quiccs is no stranger to adidas, having worked with the brand for previous collaborations where his inspirations and designs come to life,” the sports brand said.

“All the same this year, the pairing of Kevin Quiambao and Quiccs marks the latest chapter in adidas’ series of hyperlocal partnerships, where the best of local artists and athletes come together  celebrate Filipino culture,” it added.

ADIDAS

JALEN GREEN

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

NBA
