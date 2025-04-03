TATAND-Joola rules maiden TOTOPOL-Fishbroker table tennis tourney

TATAND-Joola players receive their medals and prizes from the organizers.

MANILA, Philippines — The Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND)-Joola crashed Team Priority, 2-0, to claim the team championship in the 1st TOTOPOL Fishbroker International Veteran Table Tennis over the weekend at the Table Tennis Academy Spinora-Ayala Malls on the 30th in Pasig City.

Michael Dalumpines overwhelmed rival Richard Nieva, 3-0, while teammate Taiwanese Makoy Yap scored a 3-1 victory over Benedict Gaela to give TATAND-Joola the coveted team title in the one-day tournament backed by Totopol Fishbroker, Chawi Sports Center, Joola Philippines, Spinora Table Tennis Haven, Ayala Malls The 30th and the Table Tennis Association for National Development.

Former TATAND executive Philip Uy completed TATAND-Joola’s three-man squad.

TATAND-Joola and Team Priority arranged the titular match after winning their respective semifinal duels in the one-round 10-squad competition, which featured top veteran players from Myanmar, Malaysia, Taiwan and China. The tournament aims to foster international camaraderie, celebrate veteran players' skills and dedication, and elevate table tennis in the region.

TATAND-Joola beat sister squad TATAND-Marclyn (Rodel Valle, Greg Pascua and Marcos De Jesus), 3-0, while Team Priority defeated PNP Table Tennis Club (Intoy Castillo, Butch Espirito and Sam Arong), 2-1, in the Final Four match.

“We’re very grateful to all our sponsors and participants. Yung adhikain namin na ma-inspired ang mga kabataan na maglaro ng table tennis ay talagang nakakatuwa na makitang marami ang nanood sa ating tournament,” said Julius Esposo, organizer and former Southeast Asian Games medalist and national coach.