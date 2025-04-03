Lady Cardinals stun defending champs Lady Blazers

Games Friday

(UPHSD Gym)

9 a.m. - San Beda vs LPU (M)

11 a.m. - San Beda vs LPU (W)

1 p.m. - SSC-R vs AU (W)

3 p.m. - SSC-R vs AU (M)

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua caught a big fish in reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21, on Thursday to boost its stock in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym in Las Pinas.

Alyana Nicole Ong and Nadine Angeli Berces provided most of the spark by firing 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the Lady Cardinals jumped straight to fourth with a 6-2 record.

It was a shock defeat for the Lady Blazers, who came in as the favorites entering the game but couldn’t live up to it on this one and suffered a horrendous defeat, their second against seven triumphs.

Wielyn Estoque and former league MVP and CSB captain Mycah Go paced their squad with 17 and 16 hits but couldn’t find the answers when they needed them most.

Earlier, Mapua edged CSB, 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, in a battle of the unbeaten schools in the men’s division.

Skipper John Benedict San Andres played like a man-possessed and unleashed a match high 27 points including 21 kills as the Cardinals took the solo lead with a pristine 8-0 record.

The Blazers absorbed their first setback after starting the year with eight straight triumphs.