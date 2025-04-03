^

Sports

Lady Cardinals stun defending champs Lady Blazers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 1:52pm
Lady Cardinals stun defending champs Lady Blazers

Games Friday

(UPHSD Gym)

9 a.m. - San Beda vs LPU (M)

11 a.m. - San Beda vs LPU (W)

1 p.m. - SSC-R vs AU (W)

3 p.m. - SSC-R vs AU (M)

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua caught a big fish in reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 11-25, 27-25, 25-21, on Thursday to boost its stock in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym in Las Pinas.

Alyana Nicole Ong and Nadine Angeli Berces provided most of the spark by firing 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the Lady Cardinals jumped straight to fourth with a 6-2 record.

It was a shock defeat for the Lady Blazers, who came in as the favorites entering the game but couldn’t live up to it on this one and suffered a horrendous defeat, their second against seven triumphs.

Wielyn Estoque and former league MVP and CSB captain Mycah Go paced their squad with 17 and 16 hits but couldn’t find the answers when they needed them most.

Earlier, Mapua edged CSB, 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, in a battle of the unbeaten schools in the men’s division.

Skipper John Benedict San Andres played like a man-possessed and unleashed a match high 27 points including 21 kills as the Cardinals took the solo lead with a pristine 8-0 record.

The Blazers absorbed their first setback after starting the year with eight straight triumphs.

LADY BLAZERS

LADY CARDINALS

NCAA PHILIPPINES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

El Nido cliffs await world’s top divers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan as the country’s top tourist destination hosts the opener of 16th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series next week.
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan for the second time around as the country’s top destination...
Sports
fbtw

Finals berths at stake today

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
There are many ways for Petro Gazz to get to the best-of-three Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino finals.
Sports
fbtw
Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA&rsquo;s &lsquo;Greatest&rsquo; list

Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA’s ‘Greatest’ list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
They are gold.
Sports
fbtw
MVP&rsquo;s challenge: Get the next

MVP’s challenge: Get the next

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PLDT chairman Manny V. Pangilinan was presented the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship trophy by TNT Tropa during a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mobile Legends' new hero has Southeast Asian connection&nbsp;

Mobile Legends' new hero has Southeast Asian connection 

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Moonton Games has recently unveiled its latest hero, Kalea, for the popular game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB). Drawing...
Sports
fbtw

Hot start for Philippines bets in AVC tilt

14 hours ago
The Philippines got off to an auspicious start in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation  Beach Tour Nuvali Open with the Alas Pilipinas men and women teams scoring big wins yesterday in Santa Rosa, La...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi backs out of Augusta

Malixi backs out of Augusta

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A back injury brought an abrupt end to Rianne Malaxi’s quest for glory at the prestigious Augusta National Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Men behind selection

Men behind selection

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The task of choosing the 10 additions to the list of 40 Greatest Players in completing the cast of 50 to celebrate the PBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with