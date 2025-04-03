^

Saso falters in Match Play opener, eyes rebound vs Shibuno

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 1:22pm
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the first round of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s road to redemption hit an early roadblock as the Filipino-Japanese golfer fell to Narin An, 4&2, in the opening round of the T-Mobile Match Play Championship at Shallow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Determined to turn things around after struggling in stroke-play events in her first four events on the LPGA Tour, the reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion started strong, seizing a 1-up lead at the turn. However, a disastrous back-nine performance, marred by two double bogeys, saw her lose control.

Saso dropped two strokes on No. 10, allowing An to pull even. The Korean then capitalized on Saso’s errors, winning four of the next six holes to secure a dominant victory.

Backed by ICTSI, Saso will look to regroup as she faces Hinako Shibuno at 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, needing a win to stay in contention for a spot in the Round of 16.

Each players faces every other competitor in their group, earning one point per win, half a point for a tie, and none for a loss. The top player from each group advances to the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will follow on Saturday afternoon, with semifinals and the championship match set for Sunday.

Saso is in Group 16 with Yealimi Noh, who also routed Shibuno, 5&4.

Other notable Group leaders are Jeeno Thitikul (Group 2), Sei Young Kim (Group 4), Ayaka Furue (Group 5), Brooke Henderson (Group 8), Hyo Joo Kim (Group 9), Celine Boutier (Group 11), A. Lim Kim (Group 12), Minjee Lee (Group 14), and Meghan Khang (Group 15).

Thitikul trounced Danielle Kang, 6&5; Sei Young Kim, drubbed Chanettee Wannasaen, 4&3; Furue edged Auston Kim, 1-up; Henderson overpowered Leona Maguire, 6&5; Hyo Joo Kim blasted Bailey Tardy, 8&7; Boutier turned back Somi Lee, 2&1; A. Lim Kim nipped Jenny Shin, 1-up; Lee repulsed Jasmine Suwannapura, 1-up: and Khang also pulled off a 1-up escape again Albane Valenzuela.

World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda was held to an all-square match with No. 64 Brittany Altomare.

