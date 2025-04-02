Golden Tigresses overcome Nituraâ€™s 36 to snap three-game losing streak

Golden Tigresses overcome Nitura’s 36 to snap three-game losing streak

The UST Golden Tigresses huddle up during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas overcame Shaina Nitura’s explosive 36-point performance, securing a thrilling 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8 come-from-behind victory over Adamson University to snap a three-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 Women’s Volleyball Tournament Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Leaning on the combined 47-point effort from Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado, the Golden Tigresses regained their winning form, improving their record to 6-4 win-loss card. They are now tied with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws for a share of third place.

This victory also extended UST’s dominance over Adamson, following a straight-sets win in their first-round meeting last March 1. The Golden Tigresses have now won four consecutive matches over the Lady Falcons, dating back to a first round win in Season 86.

“Thankful kami kasi hindi naging apat yung losing streak. Yung grit ng mga bagets namin, mostly yung emotions na nagddictate sa amin ‘eh. May mga ibang factors kaya naging ganon yung resulta ng galaw namin, and luckily nung sa bandang dulo ng fourth set, nagstart na sila makarecover,” UST head coach Emilio ‘Kung-fu’ Reyes said.

“Yung high and lows nung game kanina, especially nung mga rallies, hindi sila tumigil hangga’t makuha namin yung fourth set. That’s the time na sinabi nga namin sa kanila na ito na ‘yon, huwag na bitawan, at kailangan na ipanalo yung game,” he added.

The Tigresses averted their first four-match losing skid since 2018, the year the España-based side last missed the Final Four.

Fueled by a thrilling fourth-set victory, which saw three straight attacks from Jurado to force a deciding fifth set, UST carried the momentum into the final frame.

The Golden Tigresses stormed out to a 9-4 lead in the fifth set, with two aces from Cassie Carballo, a crosscourt hit from Poyos, three consecutive attacks from Jurado, an attack error from Nitura, and an offspeed hit from Mabeth Hilongo.

Adamson briefly closed the gap to 9-6, but UST’s strong start proved insurmountable. Hilongo added a backrow hit, Poyos followed with another attack, and Pia Abbu scored with an off-the-block hit. A block from Jurado then sealed the win for UST in two hours and 28 minutes.

“Masaya ako kasi kinailangan talaga namin yung win na ito, pampaboost din ng confidence galing sa three straight losses namin. Very grateful na pinagtiyagaan and kahit down kami ng isang set, napanalo pa rin naman,” Jurado said.

Poyos powered the Golden Tigresses with 27 points on 25 attacks, one block, and one ace with 15 excellent receptions and seven excellent digs, while Jurado kept UST afloat in the last two frames to end the day with 20 points on 15 attacks, four blocks, and one ace with 18 excellent digs.

Hilongo added seven points and 11 excellent receptions, while in her first start as a full-fledged middle blocker, Marga Altea contributed seven points on four attacks, two aces, and one block. Abbu chipped in six points in the win.

Cassie Carballo orchestrated the Golden Tigresses’ offense with 25 excellent sets and four points on three aces and one attack, while team captain Detdet Pepito provided 15 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

UST aims to continue their winning ways when they clash against the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday, April 5, at the same venue.

Despite the 36-point performance of Nitura on 32 attacks, three blocks, and one ace with 11 excellent digs and nine excellent receptions -- her third 30-point performance of Season 87 -- the Lady Falcons still faltered, dropping to a 3-7 card to remain at seventh place in the eight-team field.

Nitura came two points shy of tying the UAAP women’s volleyball scoring record she set in a five-set defeat against the University of the Philippines to close the first round last March 16.

Nigerian wing spiker Frances Mordi gave Nitura ample support with 21 points on 20 attacks and one block with 19 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs, but no other Lady Falcon scored in double digits.

Rookie setter Fhei Sagaysay dished out 22 excellent sets in the losing effort, while Juris Manuel tallied 15 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs.

Adamson looks to rediscover their winning form against defending champion National University on Sunday, April 6, also at the Cubao venue.