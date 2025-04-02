Alas Pilipinas open AVC Beach Tour campaign with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines got off to an auspicious start in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open, with the Alas Pilipinas Men and Women teams scoring big wins on Wednesday in the City of Santa Rosa in Laguna.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PPNVF) Invitationals champions Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara had a solid performance in the morning with a 21-8, 21-18 victory over Ee Ling Pua and Rachael Go of Malaysia at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts By Ayala Land.

Rancel Varga and James Buytrago came up with an electrifying match just before the noon break, defeating Uzbekistan’s Mustafoev Golibjon and Nodirjon Alekseev, 21-13, 21-6.

Progella and Pagara, who secured the win in 28 minutes, vowed to do better.

“We may have relaxed a little bit in the second set, but we realized quickly that straight-sets wins are crucial in pool play,” Progella said.

Pagara added that they approached the tournament with a different mindset after competing last year in the Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championships.

“We feel a lot more confident this time, although the preparation is shorter,” Pagara said.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions Kat Epa and Honey Grace Cordero, meanwhile, had an encouraging AVC debut but fell just short against Japan’s Saki Maruyama and Miki Ishii, 12-21, 21-19, 9-15, in a thrilling opening match at center court.

The National University stars went toe-to-toe against the Japanese in a 47-minute showdown in the tournament organized by the PNVF under its president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who is also chief of the AVC.

Lerry John Francisco and Edwin Tolentino put up a strong stand against Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Champions D’Artagnan Potts and Jack Pearse of Australia before bowing, 17-21, 18-21.

Another Australian pair dealt the Philippines a big opening-day blow, with Paul Burnett and Luke Ryan dispatching Ronniel Rosales and Alexander Jhon Iraya, 21-13, 21-18.

Nuvali Open 2024 runners-up Pithak Tipjan and Poravid Taovato of Thailand recovered from a rough start to beat China’s Song Jinyang and Zhang Tai, 16-21, 21-9, 15-10, while Indonesia’s Bintang Sofyan and Akbar Efendi beat China’s Yuan Mao and Yuan Liu, 21-18, 21-16.

New Zealand’s Bradley Fuller and Ben O’Dea romped past Hong Kong’s Lee Cheukhei and Lee Litfung, 21-11, 21-11.