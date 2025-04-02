^

Lady Spikers continue dominance over Blue Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 4:10pm
La Salle's Angel Canino (12) powers one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Wednesday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- For the 16th straight game, the La Salle Lady Spikers still have the Ateneo Blue Eagles' number.

The Lady Spikers won their 16th straight match against Ateneo after a three-set sweep, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament matchup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle’s streak stretches back to April 2017, the last time the Blue Eagles won over their rivals.

Angel Canino, who was brought to the hospital in their last game, performed well with 16 points, all off attacks. She also had seven digs and six receptions. Shevana Laput chipped in 14 points.

After easy wins in the first two sets, La Salle held a slim 20-18 lead in the third set.

But an Alleiah Malaluan attack that went off the fingertips of Ateneo defenders, a kill by Canino and a Malaluan service ace pushed their advantage to five, 23-18.

An Alex Montoro off-the-block attack kept the Blue Eagles into it, but a service error pushed the Lady Spikers to the match point, 24-19.

A Lilay del Castillo error breathed life into Ateneo, but an off-speed attack by Canino iced the match, 25-20.

Amie Provido added nine points for La Salle, while del Castillo and Malaluan had eight and seven, respectively.

AC Miner carried the Blue Eagles with 13 points while Lyann de Guzman had 10.

The Lady Spikers rose to 7-3 in the season, good for solo second. Ateneo, meanwhile, dropped to 4-6 for sixth place.

