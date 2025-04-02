^

'Takbo Para Sa Turismo' slated April 26

Members of the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) Board, led by President Florence Rivera, pose for prosperity.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) and the Department of Tourism (DOT) have announced the inaugural "Takbo Para Sa Turismo" advocacy run, a vibrant celebration of Philippine tourism and a call to action for its continued growth.

Slated on April 26 at the iconic Quirino Grandstand in Manila, the event will see runners of all levels come together for a morning of fitness and fun, starting at 3 a.m. and concluding at 10 a.m. Participants can choose from three exciting categories: 3km, 5km and 10km.

The fun run aims to raise awareness about tourism's vital role in the Philippine economy and inspire Filipinos to discover the breathtaking beauty of their own country. It will also serve as a platform to promote sustainable tourism practices and responsible travel, ensuring the long-term health of the industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Tourism for this exciting initiative," said Florence Rivera, president of NAITAS. "This run is a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth of Philippine tourism and promoting the Philippines as a world-class destination."

Registration is now open at [naitas.ph/takbo]. Runners are encouraged to register early to secure their slots and participate in this event. You can also email [email protected] for possible partnership and collaboration.

