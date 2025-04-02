^

Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles in grueling five-setter

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 2:53pm
La Salle's Noel Kampton (9) powers one in against the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball matchup Wednesday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Green Spikers outlasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a marathon five-setter that lasted more than two hours, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

La Salle thus returned to their winning ways in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball action as they dug deep against their rivals in the two-hour, 19-minute match. 

Noel Kampton had another offensive explosion with 27 points on 23 attacks, three service aces and a block with 12 excellent receptions and four digs, while Vince Maglinao had 22 markers to go with 20 excellent receptions and three digs.

Trailing two sets to one, the Green Spikers relied on Maglinao in the fourth set to keep them alive. They were trailing by two, 17-19, but Maglinao took charge late, as his down-the-line hit pushed La Salle ahead, 22-20. 

A Jett Gopio off-the-block hit, followed by a Maglinao attack error, tied things up at 22-all. But back-to-back Maglinao hits, followed by a quick by Jamiel Rodriguez, took the match into the fifth set, 25-22. 

In the fifth set, Ateneo went up 4-0. 

But it was Kampton’s turn this time around, erupting with kills as he pushed La Salle ahead, 13-12. 

The two teams then traded points down the stretch, with neither squad letting the other break the game open. 

The protagonists exchanged match points as they went into extended sets, with Jian Salarzon and Kennedy Batas on the forefront for the Blue Eagles, while Kampton and Maglinao pushing the attack for the Green Spikers. 

And with Ateneo leading 25-24, Yoyong Mendoza, who entered the match in lieu of the cramping Maglinao, secured back-to-back attacks, the latter of which came off a broken play, to give La salle the 26-25 advantage. 

And a block on Salarzon sealed the deal for the Green Spikers, 27-25. 

Rui Ventura had points 10 for La Salle while Rodriguez chipped in eight. Eco Adajar tossed up 28 excellent sets to go with an attack and a block. 

Batas powered Ateneo with 26 points, 18 receptions and seven digs. Salarzon had 20 markers with 32 receptions and three digs, while Pacinio and Gopio had 18 and 10, respectively. 

“Actually, it’s not about the skills; it’s more on kung paano nila ilaban yung sarili nila sa fifth set. Skills [are] evident, nandoon na sa kanila. Ang hinanap ko kanina, kung paano nila ilalaban yung game na ito. Napakita nila yon nung fifth set,” La Salle head coach Jude Roque said.

In the second game, University of Santo Tomas made quick work of the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18. 

Josh Ybanez spearheaded UST with 13 points while JJ Macam had 12. Jay Rack de la Noche chipped in 11 markers. 

Jude Aguilar and Ricardo Obeda had four points apiece for Adamson, while Dan Gutierrez, Joel Menor and Mark Paulino each added three. 

With La Salle and UST’s wins and Ateneo’s loss, the three teams have identical 6-4 records. Adamson, meanwhile, dropped to 2-8. 

UST will take on Ateneo on Saturday, while the Green Spikers will clash with University of the East on the same day. Adamson, meanwhile, will try to rebound against the National University Bulldogs on Sunday. All games will be at the Big Dome. 

