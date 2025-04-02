Saso eyes rebound as T-Mobile Match Play unfolds

Yuka Saso of Japan hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Ford Championship 2025 at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Wild Horse Pass on March 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

MANILA, Philippines — After a slow start to her 2024 LPGA Tour season, Yuka Saso looks to turn things around in the T-Mobile Match Play Championship, which kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas (Thursday Manila time).

Struggling with form, Saso missed the cut at last week’s Ford Championship in Arizona. She now aims for a fresh start in the head-to-head format, beginning her campaign against Korea’s Narin An at 9:55 a.m. at Shallow Creek Golf Course.

The reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion has endured a challenging season, finishing tied for 30th at the Tournament of Champions, 59th at the Founders Cup, and 17th at LPGA Thailand. Despite an encouraging opening-round 69 at the Ford Championship, a second-round 75 derailed her campaign in a low-scoring event.

This year, the event reverts to its original match-play format, featuring 64 players in a three-day round-robin group stage. Each competitor faces every other player in their group, earning one point per win, half a point for a tie, and none for a loss. The top player from each group advances to the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will follow on Saturday afternoon, with semifinals and the championship match set for Sunday.

Seven of last year’s top eight finishers return, including defending champion Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Angel Yin, Sei Young Kim, Narin An, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Leona Maguire. The star-studded lineup also features Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Lauren Coughlin, Jin Young Ko, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and Hyo Joo Kim — fresh off her dramatic playoff victory over Lilia Vu at the Ford Championship.

With the world’s best going head-to-head, the next five days in Las Vegas promise intense battles and thrilling match-play action.