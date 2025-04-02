^

Olivarez, PCU-D open UCAL-PGFlex finals series

Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 12:57pm
Olivarez, PCU-D open UCAL-PGFlex finals series
Rodel Renon (left) of Olivarez College and Joshua Diño of Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas
UCAL

Game Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – Olivarez College vs PCU-D

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas hope to establish themselves as the new face of the PGFlex Linoleum-backed Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) when they start their championship series on Thursday, April 3, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Game time is at 12 noon with both teams oozing with excitement for the occasion having waited long enough for a chance to raise the championship trophy and be crowned the new “king” of the league in the absence of perennial title contenders Centro Escolar University and Diliman College.

For the Olivarez Sealions, they’re hoping that the old saying of the third time is the charm would hold true after losing twice to the CEU Scorpions — the last time was two years ago.

Out to lead the Sealions are Jhon Patrick Panelo, Rodel Renon and foreign-student Hakim Njiasse — the very same players that led the school to winning the No. 1 seeding in the event also supported by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

This marks PCU-D’s first finals appearance since joining the league in Season 2 — thanks to the consistent efforts of Joshua Diño, Ram Mesqueriola and Kingsley Anaba.

Last season, the Dolphins finished No. 2 in the two-phase elims but were beaten twice by Diliman Blue Dragons in the semis to the disappointment of their supporters.

This time, the Dolphins — like the Sealions — vowed to give it their all right in Game 1 of their best-of-three title series, knowing full well how important winning an opening game in a short title series.

