^

Sports

Team Liquid PH coach sends aid to former Myanmar team affected by earthquake

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 11:08am
Team Liquid PH coach sends aid to former Myanmar team affected by earthquake
Team Liquid Philippines Coach Rodel "Arsy" Cruz
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines coach, Rodel "Arsy" Cruz organized a small fundraiser for his previous team Myanmar's Falcon Esports, which was affected by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake last March 28.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cruz held a mini auction for a customized Nike Air Force 1 sneakers given to him by Falcon Esports.

"After nung lindol, sobrang nag-alala ako. Yung binigay nila sa aking shoes yun na lang yung naisip kong paraan. Pina-bid ko siya and yung nakuha ko ibibigay ko lahat sa team,” Cruz told Philstar.com during the fifth week of MPL Philippines Season 15.

While under Falcon Esports, Cruz had stayed in Myanmar, which he considers as a second home, and had felt all the love and support not only from his team but for Mobile Legends fans in the country.

"Minahal kasi nila ako ng sobra. ‘Di ko rin talaga inexpect. Sobrang naging popular ako doon. Hindi ko naman hinangad [iyon], ang gusto ko lang talaga is magchampion yung team. ‘Di ko inexpect yung parang superstar treatment na binigay nila na di ko talaga inaasahan. So parang bilang kapalit, bago nung umalis ako sa Falcon sinabi ko na nandito lang ako lagi naka suporta pa rin sa kanila,” he added.

And though he was able to contribute a bit to ongoing humanitarian efforts to those affected by the earthquake last week, Cruz hopes to do more for his former team: planning to split his winnings if Team Liquid Philippines makes it far in the current season of MPL Philippines.

"Yung pinakamagagawa lang talaga natin is prayers. ‘Di porket hindi sila Pilipino, wala na tayong concern sa kanila. Lahat tayo tao, magkakaiba lang ng lahi. Para sa akin, kung pwede nga lang, kung magchchampion kami dito, yung mapapanalunan ko, yung kalahati idodonate ko sa Falcon Esports,” shared Cruz.

Cruz had been with Falcon Esports last year when the team had won the MSC Myanmar Qualifiers, booking their ticket to the 2024 Mobile Legends Mid Season Cup. He would then help the team once again be the top Myanmar team in Mobile Legends by winning the qualifiers to secure their spot in the M6 World Championship.

Falcon Esports would be a top contending team, making it to the Knockout rounds but would see a fifth-sixth place finish after falling to Eastern European squad, Team Spirit, in the lower bracket quarterfinals.

Cruz was then called back to the Philippines as the new head coach of Team Liquid Philippines, which has recently booked a spot in the playoffs of the current MPL Philippines season. The team continues its regular season run this weekend, facing AP Bren on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GlobalPort rebounds

GlobalPort rebounds

12 hours ago
GlobalPort bounced back into contention in the US Open Polo Championship on Sunday with a hard-fought 10-7 victory over BTA...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers tackle Blue Eagles

Lady Spikers tackle Blue Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
A sweet 16th straight win over its archrival and a stronger grip of the coveted second spot are up for grabs for La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers rally past Kings

Pacers rally past Kings

12 hours ago
Aaron Nesmith scored a team-high 24 points, helping the Indiana Pacers rally to a 111-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings...
Sports
fbtw

Melvin the Avenger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Last Saturday, four Filipino boxers fell victim to their Japanese opponents, one after the other, at the Aichi Sky Dome in Tokoname, about a 30-minute drive from Nagoya.
Sports
fbtw
Tour of Luzon preparations under way

Tour of Luzon preparations under way

17 hours ago
DuckWorld PH chairman Patrick Gregorio (left) and Butch Garcia (right), accommodations committee head, pay a courtesy call...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All eyes on Tsunoda at Japan GP after ruthless Red Bull move

All eyes on Tsunoda at Japan GP after ruthless Red Bull move

1 hour ago
Yuki Tsunoda will be center of attention at his home Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after joining Max Verstappen at a Red...
Sports
fbtw
Back pain sidelines Malixi from Augusta National Women&rsquo;s Amateur

Back pain sidelines Malixi from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Four holes into her practice round at Champions Retreat, Rianne Malixi felt a sharp pain in her lower back and made the difficult...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons&rsquo; Stewart banned two games, four others get one from NBA brawl

Pistons’ Stewart banned two games, four others get one from NBA brawl

2 hours ago
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers stay alive, clobber Chargers

Cool Smashers stay alive, clobber Chargers

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
There’s only one occasion in the last 14 Premier Volleyball League championships that Creamline wasn’t in it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with