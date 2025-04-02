Team Liquid PH coach sends aid to former Myanmar team affected by earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid Philippines coach, Rodel "Arsy" Cruz organized a small fundraiser for his previous team Myanmar's Falcon Esports, which was affected by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake last March 28.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cruz held a mini auction for a customized Nike Air Force 1 sneakers given to him by Falcon Esports.

"After nung lindol, sobrang nag-alala ako. Yung binigay nila sa aking shoes yun na lang yung naisip kong paraan. Pina-bid ko siya and yung nakuha ko ibibigay ko lahat sa team,” Cruz told Philstar.com during the fifth week of MPL Philippines Season 15.

While under Falcon Esports, Cruz had stayed in Myanmar, which he considers as a second home, and had felt all the love and support not only from his team but for Mobile Legends fans in the country.

"Minahal kasi nila ako ng sobra. ‘Di ko rin talaga inexpect. Sobrang naging popular ako doon. Hindi ko naman hinangad [iyon], ang gusto ko lang talaga is magchampion yung team. ‘Di ko inexpect yung parang superstar treatment na binigay nila na di ko talaga inaasahan. So parang bilang kapalit, bago nung umalis ako sa Falcon sinabi ko na nandito lang ako lagi naka suporta pa rin sa kanila,” he added.

And though he was able to contribute a bit to ongoing humanitarian efforts to those affected by the earthquake last week, Cruz hopes to do more for his former team: planning to split his winnings if Team Liquid Philippines makes it far in the current season of MPL Philippines.

"Yung pinakamagagawa lang talaga natin is prayers. ‘Di porket hindi sila Pilipino, wala na tayong concern sa kanila. Lahat tayo tao, magkakaiba lang ng lahi. Para sa akin, kung pwede nga lang, kung magchchampion kami dito, yung mapapanalunan ko, yung kalahati idodonate ko sa Falcon Esports,” shared Cruz.

Cruz had been with Falcon Esports last year when the team had won the MSC Myanmar Qualifiers, booking their ticket to the 2024 Mobile Legends Mid Season Cup. He would then help the team once again be the top Myanmar team in Mobile Legends by winning the qualifiers to secure their spot in the M6 World Championship.

Falcon Esports would be a top contending team, making it to the Knockout rounds but would see a fifth-sixth place finish after falling to Eastern European squad, Team Spirit, in the lower bracket quarterfinals.

Cruz was then called back to the Philippines as the new head coach of Team Liquid Philippines, which has recently booked a spot in the playoffs of the current MPL Philippines season. The team continues its regular season run this weekend, facing AP Bren on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.