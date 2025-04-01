UAAP champs boost Alas in AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open bid

MANILA, Philippines — College stars suit up for Alas Pilipinas in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open starting on Wednesday at the at the Nuvali Sand Courts By Ayala Land in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 champions Kat Epa and Honey Grace Cordero of National University, and runners-up Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara of University of Santo Tomas now wear the same colors as they try to deliver for the Philippines in the 44-team, 11-nation tournament.

Sunny Kalani Villapando, who suited up for Stanford in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I, teams up with Jenny Gaviola of the Philippine Coast Guard, while veteran Alexa Polidario of the Philippine Army will see action with another college player in young Lorien Ysobel Gamboa of UST against top international players in the world-class Nuvali facility.

Australia’s Stefanie Fejes seeks a second straight Nuvali Open title but now goes into battle with Jasmine Fleming, part of the duo that got runner-up honors last year in the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also president of the AVC.

Georgia Johnson, the other half of last year’s runner-up pair, teams up with Elizabeth Alchin in the event offering $2,500 (around P143,000) to the winning tandems

Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee and Taravadee Naraphornrapat lead Thailand’s women’s squad, while China is spearheaded by Yan Xu and Zhou Mingli.

Twenty teams vie for the women’s title, while 24 pairs see action in the men’s side.

Pool play is set on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Round of 16 and quarterfinals slated Friday and the semifinals and medal matches to be held on Saturday.

Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab of Iran are back to defend the title they won last year, while runners-up Pithak Tipjan and Poravid Taovato of Thailand also return for another shot at the title.

Alas Pilipinas will again lean on James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, silver medalists in the FIVB Futures Nuvali, while also vying for honors in the men’s division are Edwin Tolentino of NU and Lerry John Francisco of the Coast Guard, and Ronniel Rosales of Perpetual Help with Alexander Jhon Iraya of NU.

Reigning Asian Senior Beach Volleyball champions D’Artagnan Potts and Jack Pearse of Australia also eye another win in the Philippines.

Also seeking medals are teams from Japan, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.