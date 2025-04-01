Fil-Am high school cager Laela Mateo shines in NBTC tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The open basketball program of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) proves to be a source of talents for Filipinos abroad.

And for the Filipino cagers from the US, Australia and New Zealand, the program brings hope for young basketball players — boys and girls — to show their wares and fulfill their dreams of playing for the national team.

“Everybody is thrilled and excited playing here. The program allows Filipinos based abroad. In front of a Filipino crowd and basketball officials, they can show their talents and hopefully make it to the Philippine Team,” said Fil-National Team A coach Jed Rowe.

Fil-National Team A is one of eight Filipino-foreign squads that is currently in Manila participating in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) — SBP’s development program in the grassroots level. The squad holds the top spot in Group A of the girls’ under-16 division following a huge 79-52 win over Australian Homegrown team on Tuesday at the Enderun Gymin Taguig City.

And one of the reasons behind the team's success so far is the energetic point guard Laela Mateo, 16, who is based in Sacramento, California. Standing as 5-foot-7, the Grade 11 student at Franklin High School could play effectively, both guard and shooting guard positions.

Mateo boosted the team’s first three victories with her hustle defense and strong presence on the offensive ends.

“It was so fun and exciting playing again here. The league is just a preparation for the much bigger stage in my basketball career, as I will join the official national tryouts for the junior teams this coming April 9,” said Mateo.

“I want to play and represent the Philippines in international competitions. It’s a dream I share with my father, so I will try my best to make it,” added Mateo.

Mateo already received invitations to play for a top tier high school team in Manila, but his father, Lance, said their priority is to make the national junior team first.

“Last year, may eight slots na Fil-Am slots sa Philippine training pool pero hindi kami nakasali, but this year we will try our luck,” said Lance, who is also looking to field her daughter in the Patafa National Open next month.

“Sa school nila, athletics and second sports niya, lumalaban siya sa sprint at middle distance. Hopefully, kung makasama siya sa tournament ng SBP next month, isabay na naming yung National Open participation niya,” added Lance.

Mateo’s team is just three wins away from making it to the championship round set April 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“One game at a time. Every game, iba ang approach natin, but the way the girls play, I’m very confident the team will make it through,” said Rowe.

The NBTC, chaired by former PBA star Eric Altamirano, is part of SBP’s recruiting arm and has been looking for talented players with Filipino roots through the Global Games in the US since 2022.