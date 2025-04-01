^

Sports

Obiena pulls off 'leap of faith' to win gold in Taiwan tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 3:27pm
Obiena pulls off 'leap of faith' to win gold in Taiwan tilt
EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 4 EJ Obiena flew to Nantou City for one thing only — to rule the Taiwan International Pole Vault competition.

And that the Asian champion and record-holder from Tondo in Manila did with aplomb after he topped the meet held at the Sun Moon Lake amid foggy condition Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian Games champion took the gold with a 5.50-meter clearance, ahead of American Matt Ludwig, who snared the silver with a 5.30m.

The 25-man field also included another Filipino, a young Hokket delos Santos, — heavily considered as Obiena’s successor to the throne — who cleared a personal-best 5.15m, which was good for 10th place.

Obiena later called it a leap of faith.

“Well I had a new experience today. I had my first fog warning in the midst of a pole vault competition, in Taiwan. With roughly 10 meters visibility, you just disappear. Talk about the proverbial ‘Leap of faith,’” he said.

“I am thankful to have won the competition under such ‘murky’ conditions! We can’t always have sunny skies and perfect weather conditions.”

Obiena said he learned a lot in Taiwan.

“We have to persevere through all kinds of adversity.  This was a new kind of adversity and I learned from it,” he said.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leveling up with Alex

Leveling up with Alex

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s difficult not to think that Alex Eala could’ve advanced to the Miami Open Finals if only she held serve in...
Sports
fbtw
Referee's lunch break saved Miami winner Mensik from early exit

Referee's lunch break saved Miami winner Mensik from early exit

23 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), said had...
Sports
fbtw
Mensik upsets Djokovic to win Miami Open

Mensik upsets Djokovic to win Miami Open

16 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
MAC netfest gains international accreditation

MAC netfest gains international accreditation

16 hours ago
The MAC’s Crankit Foundation National Juniors Tennis Championships, set April 2-7 at the Valle Verde Country Club courts...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers chalk up 60th win, Pistons and T&rsquo;Wolves brawl

Cavaliers chalk up 60th win, Pistons and T’Wolves brawl

16 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell led from the front as the Cleveland Cavaliers bagged their 60th win of the NBA season with a 127-122 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic refuses to discuss eye ailment after shock Miami loss

Djokovic refuses to discuss eye ailment after shock Miami loss

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic refused to discuss the evident eye problem he suffered before Sunday's Miami Open final defeat to unseeded...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics, Thunder keep NBA winning streaks alive

Celtics, Thunder keep NBA winning streaks alive

5 hours ago
Veteran Al Horford turned back the clock to help the NBA champion Boston Celtics notch a ninth straight victory and nab a...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos on brink of early exit in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Filipinos on brink of early exit in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Filipinos failed to secure a win in Week 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 1 in Seoul, South Korea.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Road continues as Elevate PuK secures CODM Garena Masters VIII crown

Golden Road continues as Elevate PuK secures CODM Garena Masters VIII crown

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Elevate PuK showed no signs of slowing down as it continued to dominate the Call of Duty Mobile esports scene,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with