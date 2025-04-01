Estoque, Motol power Benilde to unbeaten NCAA volleyball week

MANILA, Philippines — One school emerged on top of the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament nearing the end of the first round.

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Wielyn Estoque and Rocky Roy Motol took matters into their own hands in the women’s and men’s divisions as their respective squads cruised to an unbeaten week approaching the crucial second round.

With their reliable and consistent showing for the Blazers for the period of March 27-29, Estoque and Motol earned themselves the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week nod presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Following their early stumble this season that came at the hands of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights, the Lady Blazers have gone on a four-game winning spree for a 7-1 slate after back-to-back commanding victories.

The 23-year-old Estoque delivered 13 points highlighted by 10 attacks as Benilde hardly broke a sweat against the skidding Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals for a 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 win.

She followed it up with a huge 17-point outing off 14 attacks as the Lady Blazers made quick work of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Lady Altas, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18, to solidify their hold of the top spot.

Estoque came out on top of Vanessa Sarie of Letran, Laika Tudlasan of Arellano University, and Kath Santos of the San Sebastian Lady Stags for the weekly honors deliberated by print and online media covering the collegiate beat.

“Ngayon mas lumaban kami at mas tinapangan namin. Lumaban kami na may puso. Motivation ko na makita ‘yung teammates kong lumalaban. So dapat ako rin.

“Kung may error, ‘wag isipin para hindi lumayo agad ‘yung kalaban,” Estoque said.

Over at the men’s side, the 21-year-old Motol might be the new beating heart of the Benilde Blazers’ attack line after back-to-back superb performances to help his side remain undefeated with an 8-0 record.

Motol flexed his muscles against EAC with 19 points off 18 kills for a 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 16-14 win, before providing an all-around display of 17 points, five digs, and 11 receptions against defending champions Perpetual for a straight-sets victory, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.

The Caviteño spiker edged out John Wayne Arano of Letran, AC Guinto of Arellano, and Barbie San Andres of Mapua University for the recognition also backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

Motol and the Blazers are looking to rid themselves of a potential kryptonite this first round as they battle the Cardinals, who also boast of a pristine 7-0 record, this Thursday for the top seed.

However, the young spiker understands that the only way to do it is by exceeding their previous efforts with unwavering discipline.

“Super duper [masaya ako] kasi nanalo kami against Perps. And lahat nang na-train namin na-apply namin sa game. Lahat ng tinuro ni coach from blockings hanggang sa kung saan papalo at sino ang target nagawa namin,” Motol said.

“Mas doble pa ‘yung work namin [from now on]. Hindi lang doble pala, triple ang kailangan namin gawin. Mas pinaghandaan namin ‘yung mga laro na mabigat [through] work and discipline,” he concluded.