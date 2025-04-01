Team Liquid PH, Aurora gain early playoffs entry in MPL PH Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — After just five weeks of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15, Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora have already secured playoffs slots.

Both teams sit at eight points after nine matches each with just a single series defeat and have been at the top of the leaderboard since the first week of the season.

Having swept the first half of the season, Aurora opened Week 5 with a win over struggling Twisted Minds, while defending champion ONIC Philippines extended its win streak with a sweep over TNC Pro Team.

The following day, Team Liquid Philippines staged a reverse sweep against rivals Team Falcons Philippines, while TNC snapped its losing streak with a sweep against AP Bren. The Hive's loss propelled Aurora to the playoffs as the bottom three teams could not overtake Aurora in points even if they win all their remaining matches.

The good news came at a cost, however, as Aurora's clean sheet was wiped away by ONIC Philippines, in a tense three-game series to see the Super Family back in prime form, extending their current win streak to five matches.

Closing out the weekend, Team Falcons Philippines manage to save its week with a dominant sweep against Smart Omega, while Team Liquid Philippines booked its own ticket to the playoffs with a reverse sweep against Twisted Minds to also regain the top spot in the rankings.

At the end of Week 5, Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora remain at the top of the standings with eight points each, the Cavalry edging out Aurora for the No. 1 spot based on game differential. ONIC Philippines and Team Falcons Philippines are not far behind with six points, the defending champion being a rank higher also due to game differentials. At the bottom half are TNC Pro Team at four points, and AP Bren, Smart Omega and Twisted Minds with a point each.

The regular season continues Friday, April 4, at 5 p.m.m, with ONIC Philippines versus Team Falcons Philippines, followed by Aurora versus AP Bren at 7:30 p.m.