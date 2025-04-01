^

Sports

Team Liquid PH, Aurora gain early playoffs entry in MPL PH Season 15

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 9:39am
Team Liquid PH, Aurora gain early playoffs entry in MPL PH Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — After just five weeks of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15, Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora have already secured playoffs slots.

Both teams sit at eight points after nine matches each with just a single series defeat and have been at the top of the leaderboard since the first week of the season.

Having swept the first half of the season, Aurora opened Week 5 with a win over struggling Twisted Minds, while defending champion ONIC Philippines extended its win streak with a sweep over TNC Pro Team.

The following day, Team Liquid Philippines staged a reverse sweep against rivals Team Falcons Philippines, while TNC snapped its losing streak with a sweep against AP Bren. The Hive's loss propelled Aurora to the playoffs as the bottom three teams could not overtake Aurora in points even if they win all their remaining matches.

The good news came at a cost, however, as Aurora's clean sheet was wiped away by ONIC Philippines, in a tense three-game series to see the Super Family back in prime form, extending their current win streak to five matches.

Closing out the weekend, Team Falcons Philippines manage to save its week with a dominant sweep against Smart Omega, while Team Liquid Philippines booked its own ticket to the playoffs with a reverse sweep against Twisted Minds to also regain the top spot in the rankings.

At the end of Week 5, Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora remain at the top of the standings with eight points each, the Cavalry edging out Aurora for the No. 1 spot based on game differential. ONIC Philippines and Team Falcons Philippines are not far behind with six points, the defending champion being a rank higher also due to game differentials. At the bottom half are TNC Pro Team at four points, and AP Bren, Smart Omega and Twisted Minds with a point each.

The regular season continues Friday, April 4, at 5 p.m.m, with ONIC Philippines versus Team Falcons Philippines, followed by Aurora versus AP Bren at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

MPL PH

MPL PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Leveling up with Alex

Leveling up with Alex

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s difficult not to think that Alex Eala could’ve advanced to the Miami Open Finals if only she held serve in...
Sports
fbtw
Referee's lunch break saved Miami winner Mensik from early exit

Referee's lunch break saved Miami winner Mensik from early exit

17 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), said had...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers chalk up 60th win, Pistons and T&rsquo;Wolves brawl

Cavaliers chalk up 60th win, Pistons and T’Wolves brawl

10 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell led from the front as the Cleveland Cavaliers bagged their 60th win of the NBA season with a 127-122 victory...
Sports
fbtw
MAC&rsquo;s Crankit National Juniors tennis gains international accreditation

MAC’s Crankit National Juniors tennis gains international accreditation

17 hours ago
The MAC’s Crankit Foundation National Juniors Tennis Championships, set for April 2-7 at the Valle Verde Country Club...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee faces second anti-doping violation

Brownlee faces second anti-doping violation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Justin Brownlee’s Gilas Pilipinas stint in the forthcoming FIBA Asia Cup might be in peril.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pelicans' Williamson, McCollum out for remainder of NBA season

Pelicans' Williamson, McCollum out for remainder of NBA season

1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans, out of NBA playoff contention, are shutting down Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for the rest of...
Sports
fbtw
Chot insists Grand Slam not a goal

Chot insists Grand Slam not a goal

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes isn’t getting ahead of himself or the team. While a Grand Slam looms as a real possibility...
Sports
fbtw
Angels, Chargers go for finals berths

Angels, Chargers go for finals berths

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Petro Gazz and Akari look to arrange an interesting title duel as they go for crucial wins versus Choco Mucho and Creamline,...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee faces doping issue again

Brownlee faces doping issue again

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Justin Brownlee’s Gilas Pilipinas stint in the forthcoming FIBA Asia Cup might be in peril.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with